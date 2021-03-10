To try to stave off your McDonald’s hunger cravings as long as possible, Pierre area customers might want to stock up and refrigerate as much as they can before this coming Sunday.
“Sunday is going to be our last day of business, until we reopen sometime in July,” said Dustin Curry, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Pierre.
Next Wednesday is the date set for demolition of the current building.
“The building we are in now is 30-some years old — I’m not sure exactly. It’s open 19 hours a day, seven days a week. The building is getting tired,” Curry said.
Plans to tear down and rebuild have been in the works for approximately two years. The work was supposed to begin last March, but then the pandemic hit.
“We are going to have the latest and greatest technology that McDonald’s has to offer,” Curry said. “Outside, we are going to have a dual-lane drive-through, with two order points merging into one lane. There’s a lot going on in the redesign.”
The new building — still one floor with no basement added — will actually be farther east on the property than the current building. When reopened, there will be parking on three sides, rather than just the current east and north sides.
“We will not be closed off to parking because of the drive-through lane. Traffic can drive around the lane,” Curry said.
The inside will also be completely different, he said.
“The new layout inside will have a third window for desserts, and for specialty drinks that take a little longer to make, such as McCafe drinks, mochas, lattes, etc.,” Curry said. “We will have the newest grill set-up to help us be quicker and to cook a better quality burger. The new kitchen area design — a completely different layout — will help be even faster.”
Curry said the new dine-in area will include 80-some seats.
The restaurant currently requires 14-15 employees during the busy times. “When we reopen, we would like to put 18-20 on. Likely, all workers will be close to full-time, 30-plus hours per week. We would like all of our current workers to come back,” Curry said. He added that the workers will have newly designed uniforms.
During the razing and construction, the current employees will remain busy.
“We are going to be doing lots of things to keep our employees engaged. Some will travel to other McDonald’s restaurants to learn new operations,” Curry said. He added that there will be an office area further down Sioux Avenue where employees will receive further training. Curry himself will help other McDonald restaurants with technical issues.
“The menu will remain the same, as far as I know. But, of course, McDonald’s is always coming out with new items — always keeping things fresh and new,” Curry said.
The owners of the Pierre McDonald’s restaurant are Steve Leonard, Nate Leonard and Blake Zogleman.
