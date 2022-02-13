The South Dakota Division of Parks and Recreation recently recognized individuals for their dedication and hard work in the state parks system.
Pierre resident Patrick Thompson earned the Distinguished Service Award. Thompson worked for over 37 years with the division, before retiring in November of 2021.
“Pat has always been a hard-working professional and never shied away from physical labor,” Scott Simpson, division director, said. “His friendly personality and love of the outdoors proved to be a perfect fit with the Parks Division.”
Pierre resident Ryan Raynor received an Award of Appreciation for his dedication to the dual roles he serves. Raynor is the district supervisor stationed at Farm Island, and is the program coordinator for the Recreation Trails Snowmobile Program.
Fort Pierre resident Jodi Bechard was recognized with an Award of Appreciation for her efforts in the advancement of the new e-commerce system, Go Outdoors South Dakota.
“Jodi was front and center on identifying the needs and concerns of the Parks Division,” Deputy Director Al Nedved said. “She always does her job with a smile on her face and has a positive effect on all those that she works with.”
A Teamwork Award was presented to Pierre’s Erik Richter and Katy Hiltunen, Fort Pierre’s Jodi Bechard and their teammates Heath Stone, Derek Dorr, Lance Catron and Willy Collignon.
“In 2021, this group of individuals has shown outstanding dedication to our new camping reservation system,” Simpson said. “The team was dedicated in providing input for a new way of doing business. These employees spent years preparing for the launch to make sure our customers got a quality product out of the gate.”
A Program Innovation Award went to a team that includes Pierre resident Heather Berg, and John Bame, Melissa Ziegenhagen-Riedesel and Walker Ruhd. They implemented Cartegraph to replace paper annual inspections and track risk management and maintenance tasks at Lake Herman State Park and Walker’s Point Recreation Area.
“The computer program updates an archaic paper system of inspections to the modern era of mobile technology,” Regional Supervisor Willy Collignon said. “This work is paving the way for future parks to create their own inspection process without having to start from scratch.”
