The final installment of this season’s repertoire of the Pierre Players Community Theater, the musical “Peter and the Starcatcher,” opens July 19 in the Grand Opera House in Pierre.
Performance dates are July 19-21 and July 25-27. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., except the July 21 Sunday matinee, which begins at 2 p.m. The house opens a half hour before showtime.
The play’s plot is a whimsical prequel of the classic Peter Pan tale. A chest containing the most valuable stuff on earth is on one ship, and a duplicate chest of sand is on a different ship. Orphans are also being sailed from England to … somewhere. Before reaching the ship’s nefarious destination, the ship is taken over by pirates. From the plot’s beginning, the children, the ships’ crews, the two chests, a young girl ‘starcatcher-in-training’ assigned to protect the ‘star stuff’, the pirates, and jungle people are embroiled in musical mayhem.
On levels intended to be variously recognized by children and adult audience members, the quick-paced interplay of characters is a great part of the humor. Kids of all ages (from tykes to older adults) have a blast playing ship crew members, pirates, jungle tribe members, and other parts. The kids playing the huge crocodile are outright cute. And, everyone has so much fun that the audience can’t help but join in.
Pierre’s Hannah Carda directs the cast and crew, with assistant director Michele Beeler adding her talents.
“I love theater, watching shows come together from beginning to end, and being in that different world,” said Carda. “For this show, the hardest part was the casting; all of these kids are amazing, there is so much talent. The best part is watching them grow, facing the audience, becoming actors as well as friends.”
“I like acting,” said Kaylee Miller who plays Peter. “I was so nervous. Everyone in the cast at some point came by me and cheered me on.”
“I really like being up on stage,” said Hannah Gibson who plays Molly. “I have a character I can relate to most of the time.” Miller quickly added, “She’s a real-life Molly.”
According to the theater’s website, coming up August 20 is an instalment of the Little Players Workshops. Young ‘players’ are directed by older Pierre Players in creating an appreciation of community theater and encouraging self-development in theater talents.
The next season of community theater productions has been announced. It includes “Dracula,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Vanities,” “Native Gardens,” and the musical “Man of La Mancha.” Theater lovers, and novices, are encouraged to learn more about each production, and how to get involved either on stage or behind the scenes.
