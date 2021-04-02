Pierre Players Community Theatre has rescheduled “A Little Piece of Heaven” for Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 28-30. Originally planned for late February/early March, the production was canceled due to the pandemic and not enough people to put on the production.
“A Little Piece of Heaven” is open to all but is still part of Pierre Players’ 2020-21 season, so can be attended as part of the package held by membership holders. Pierre Players’ next season begins in January 2022.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused or contributed to a host of challenges in producing the types of Pierre Players’ shows and seasons to which our patrons have become accustomed,” said Alisa Bousa, Pierre Players president. “To help us plan for future activities, we invite patrons to complete a brief Pierre Players Community Theater 2021 Membership Survey at pierreplayers.com.”
Show dates for Pierre Players’ current production “Radium Girls,” are April 30-May 2 and May 6-8. Masks required; the audience can view the production virtually on May 6-8. Tickets go on sale April 19.
In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
Pierre Players’ next auditions will be for the musical “Man of La Mancha” on May 16-18, followed by auditions for “A Little Piece of Heaven” on Aug. 16 at the Grand Opera House.
