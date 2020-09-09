The South Dakota Arts Council has awarded $422,800 in grants supported by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to 60 arts and cultural organizations throughout South Dakota.
One-time Emergency Assistance Grants were awarded to organizations for the purposes of salary support for one or more staff members; payment to artists or contractual personnel; and facility costs, such as rent and utilities.
The Pierre Players, Inc. of Pierre will receive a much-needed $5,000 grant.
The S.D. Arts Council’s mission is to provide grants and services to artists, arts organizations and schools across the state, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the S.D. Legislature. The S.D. Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the S.D. Arts Council. The Dept. is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.
