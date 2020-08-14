August 12

12:37 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person / vehicle

8:10 a.m. - E. Park St., information

8:33 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic accident, city report

9:12 a.m. - E. 2nd Ave., assisting other agencies

10:15 a.m. - Brookstone Loop, public services

11:44 a.m. - E. Park St., welfare check

12:55 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., fight public

5:02 p.m. - E. 2nd St., animal surrendered, animal impound

5:17 p.m. - S. Ree St., property lost, inactive case

5:49 p.m. - Crested Ave., information

6:07 p.m. - S. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct

6:34 p.m. - E. 4th St., traffic complaint, citation issued

9:25 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints

10:35 p.m. - N. Yankton Ave., suspicious person / vehicle

11:57 p.m. - animal complaints

August 13

9:40 a.m. - S. Coteau St., traffic accident, state, no injury, citation issued

9:46 a.m. - Eastgate Ave., Welfare check

10:11 a.m. - Governors Drive, animal complaints

4:13 p.m. - Lakeview Dr., assisting other agencies

4:55 p.m. - Farm Island, disorderly conduct, unfounded

5:11 p.m. - Kennedy Dr, protection order violation, unfounded

8:00 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

8:08 p.m. - E. 4th St., alarms

8:17 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:12 p.m. - E. Cabot St., mischief

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments