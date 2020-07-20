Friday, July 17

3:56 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check.

6:42 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

7:26 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., animal complaints

10:43 a.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., property lost

10:55 a.m. — Northstar Ave., information

11:09 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal missing

1:20 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic, no assault

3:31 p.m. — Polaris Ave., family and children

4:46 p.m. — S. Ree St., property lost, inactive case

5:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment

6:10 p.m. — intoxicated person

6:30 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints

7:01 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., animal complaints

8:44 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., alarms

10:31 p.m. — Sunset Dr., information

10:56 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

11:09 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

11:23 p.m. — disorderly conduct

11:27 p.m. — E. Pine St., fireworks

Saturday, July 18

2:23 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

7:27 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

7:57 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

9:11 a.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

12:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident, hit & run, inactive case

1:23 p.m. — S. Pierre St., property lost

1:27 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

6:34 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property lost

7:49 p.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

9:15 p.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

Sunday, July 19

12:08 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., suspicion

6:24 a.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic accident, city, deer

7:54 a.m. — E. Reen St., animal complaints

11:13 a.m. — property lost

11:54 a.m. — Hwy. 83 SV, traffic complaint

12:27 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

1:17 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., property lost

1:43 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

5:10 p.m. — Buffalo St., fireworks

5:13 p.m. — Bristol Ct., domestic family dispute, verbal warning

5:23 p.m. — E. Church St., theft

5:50 p.m. — assisting other agencies

9:23 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found

10:27 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal call

11:33 p.m. — 5th St., fireworks

11:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

