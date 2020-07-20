Friday, July 17
3:56 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check.
6:42 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
7:26 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., animal complaints
10:43 a.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., property lost
10:55 a.m. — Northstar Ave., information
11:09 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal missing
1:20 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic, no assault
3:31 p.m. — Polaris Ave., family and children
4:46 p.m. — S. Ree St., property lost, inactive case
5:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment
6:10 p.m. — intoxicated person
6:30 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
7:01 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., animal complaints
8:44 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., alarms
10:31 p.m. — Sunset Dr., information
10:56 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies
11:09 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
11:23 p.m. — disorderly conduct
11:27 p.m. — E. Pine St., fireworks
Saturday, July 18
2:23 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
7:27 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
7:57 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
9:11 a.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
12:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident, hit & run, inactive case
1:23 p.m. — S. Pierre St., property lost
1:27 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
6:34 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property lost
7:49 p.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
9:15 p.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
Sunday, July 19
12:08 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., suspicion
6:24 a.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic accident, city, deer
7:54 a.m. — E. Reen St., animal complaints
11:13 a.m. — property lost
11:54 a.m. — Hwy. 83 SV, traffic complaint
12:27 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
1:17 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., property lost
1:43 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
5:10 p.m. — Buffalo St., fireworks
5:13 p.m. — Bristol Ct., domestic family dispute, verbal warning
5:23 p.m. — E. Church St., theft
5:50 p.m. — assisting other agencies
9:23 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property found
10:27 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal call
11:33 p.m. — 5th St., fireworks
11:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.