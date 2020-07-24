Wednesday, July 22
2:35 a.m. — S. Popular Ave., property found
3:03 a.m. — S. Robert St., liquor law violation, citation issued
6:39 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
7:25 a.m. — parking complaint / enforcement
8:03 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., vandalism, inactive case
9:25 a.m. — Coyote St., traffic accident, city report
11:06 a.m. — S. Coteau St., property found
11:41 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, private property
1:15 p.m. — information
2:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious package/item found, unfounded
3:08 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
6:20 p.m. — Preston Pl., assisting other agencies
7:46 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other officers
8:22 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal / non-domestic
11:29 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., welfare check
11:43 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
11:53 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
11:50 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
Thursday, July 23
1:46 a.m. — Salebarn Rd., assisting other agencies
2:33 a.m. — S. Pierre St., welfare check
2:57 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., suspicious person / vehicle
5:51 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check
8:58 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
9:10 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave, animal call, unfounded
9:18 a.m. — Kay St., harassment
10:01 a.m. — Peoria Pl., information
10:18 a.m. — S. Chapelle St., animal complaints
10:28 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
10:46 a.m. — parking complaint / enforcement
11:15 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., fraud
11:52 a.m. — S. Henry St., intoxicated person
12:00 noon — Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
12:20 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
1:42 p.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
1:53 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident, private property
2:38 p.m. — N. Popular Ave., welfare check, unfounded
5:02 p.m. — E. Hustan Ave., assisting other agencies, verbal warning
5:22 p.m. — S. Central Ave., parking complaint / enforcement
5:23 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., disorderly conduct
6:53 p.m. — Hwy. 14, welfare check
10:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
10:09 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, civil non-criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
