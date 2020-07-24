Wednesday, July 22

2:35 a.m. — S. Popular Ave., property found

3:03 a.m. — S. Robert St., liquor law violation, citation issued

6:39 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

7:25 a.m. — parking complaint / enforcement

8:03 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., vandalism, inactive case

9:25 a.m. — Coyote St., traffic accident, city report

11:06 a.m. — S. Coteau St., property found

11:41 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, private property

1:15 p.m. — information

2:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious package/item found, unfounded

3:08 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

6:20 p.m. — Preston Pl., assisting other agencies

7:46 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other officers

8:22 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal / non-domestic

11:29 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., welfare check

11:43 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

11:53 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

11:50 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

Thursday, July 23

1:46 a.m. — Salebarn Rd., assisting other agencies

2:33 a.m. — S. Pierre St., welfare check

2:57 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., suspicious person / vehicle

5:51 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check

8:58 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

9:10 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave, animal call, unfounded

9:18 a.m. — Kay St., harassment

10:01 a.m. — Peoria Pl., information

10:18 a.m. — S. Chapelle St., animal complaints

10:28 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

10:46 a.m. — parking complaint / enforcement

11:15 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., fraud

11:52 a.m. — S. Henry St., intoxicated person

12:00 noon — Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

12:20 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

1:42 p.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

1:53 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident, private property

2:38 p.m. — N. Popular Ave., welfare check, unfounded

5:02 p.m. — E. Hustan Ave., assisting other agencies, verbal warning

5:22 p.m. — S. Central Ave., parking complaint / enforcement

5:23 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., disorderly conduct

6:53 p.m. — Hwy. 14, welfare check

10:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

10:09 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, civil non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

