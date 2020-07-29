Monday, July 27
4:47 a.m. - S. Pierre St., suspicious person / vehicle
6:13 a.m. - E. Elizabeth St., found bike
7:01 a.m. - Tyler St., parking complaint, enforcement
10:11 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found
11:10 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
11:38 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., field initiated activity
11:54 a.m. - W. Capital Ave., traffic complaint
1:13 p.m. - E. Irwin Ave., assisting other agencies
3:06 p.m. - N. Monroe Ave., fraud
4:34 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., civil, non-criminal
4:48 p.m. - E. Park St., information
9:48 p.m. - S. Huron Ave., intoxicated person
10:10 p.m. - S. Central Ave., domestic, non-assault
10:35 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., harassment
Tuesday, July 28
12:33 a.m. - S. Pierre St., information
3:37 a.m. - E. Wynoka St., assault, inactive case
7:31 a.m. - E. Capital Ave., animal, non-domestic
8:12 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
9:44 a.m. - S. Taylor Ave., parking complaint, enforcement
10:05 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., parking complaint, enforcement
10:42 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
10:57 a.m. - E. Park St., information
1:05 p.m. - E. 5th St., fraud
1:42 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., fraud
2:29 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., parking complaint, enforcement
4:09 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., fraud
5:13 p.m. - N. Huron Ave., fraud
5:37 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., mischief
8:53 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
9:53 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., traffic complaint
11:01 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
