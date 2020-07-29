Monday, July 27

4:47 a.m. - S. Pierre St., suspicious person / vehicle

6:13 a.m. - E. Elizabeth St., found bike

7:01 a.m. - Tyler St., parking complaint, enforcement

10:11 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found

11:10 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

11:38 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., field initiated activity

11:54 a.m. - W. Capital Ave., traffic complaint

1:13 p.m. - E. Irwin Ave., assisting other agencies

3:06 p.m. - N. Monroe Ave., fraud

4:34 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., civil, non-criminal

4:48 p.m. - E. Park St., information

9:48 p.m. - S. Huron Ave., intoxicated person

10:10 p.m. - S. Central Ave., domestic, non-assault

10:35 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., harassment

Tuesday, July 28

12:33 a.m. - S. Pierre St., information

3:37 a.m. - E. Wynoka St., assault, inactive case

7:31 a.m. - E. Capital Ave., animal, non-domestic

8:12 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

9:44 a.m. - S. Taylor Ave., parking complaint, enforcement

10:05 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., parking complaint, enforcement

10:42 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

10:57 a.m. - E. Park St., information

1:05 p.m. - E. 5th St., fraud

1:42 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., fraud

2:29 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., parking complaint, enforcement

4:09 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., fraud

5:13 p.m. - N. Huron Ave., fraud

5:37 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., mischief

8:53 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

9:53 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., traffic complaint

11:01 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

