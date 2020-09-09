Friday, September 4
1:19 a.m. — E. Capitol Avenue, property found
10:44 a.m. — Fort Street, suspicious person/vehicle
11:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, private property
11:38 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
12:30 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., animal complaints
12:49 p.m. — Highway 14, disorderly conduct
12:53 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, city report
1:01 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, state, no injury
1:20 p.m. — Airport Road, disorderly conduct
2:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
2:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
3:00 p.m. — Brookstone Loop, traffic accident, private property
3:55 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident, city report
5:15 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., animal found, animal impound
7:54 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil, non-criminal
8:49 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies
8:51 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., civil, non-criminal
9:16 p.m. — E. Wynoka St., parking complaint, enforcement
10: 57 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
11:23 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
11:39 p.m. — E. 8th St., gas leak
Saturday, September 5
12:19 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
12:57 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms
3:16 a.m. — Kennedy Drive, disturbing the peace
7:56 a.m. — S.D. Hwy. 1804, animal, non-domestic
8:31 a.m. — not provided, information
10:09 a.m. Antelope St., gas leak
11:43 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check
2:30 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil, non-criminal
4:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
6:24 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil, non-criminal
6:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicion
6:59 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal found, animal impound
7:49 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., domestic, no assault
7:50 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies
10:36 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace
10:55 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal complaints, animal impound
11:02 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Sunday, September 6
3:00 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
3:24 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
3:47 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
7:16 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaints
8:06 a.m. — S. Ree St., Welfare check
9:35 a.m. — W. 4th St., property found, inactive case
10:03 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave. harassment
11:54 a.m. — E. Capital Ave., property found, inactive case
3:14 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., information
3:19 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
4:47 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., property lost
4:49 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic accident, non-report
5:02 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., animal missing
5:23 p.m. — not provided, traffic complaint
7:22 p.m. — S. 1st St., traffic complaint
8:37 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
8:43 p.m. — S. Popular Ave., assisting other agencies
9:44 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
11:33 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., animal complaints
Monday, September 7
12:02 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
12:38 a.m. — information
2:38 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
8:30 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
11:30 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
12:56 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
1:34 p.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
3:14 p.m. — Crested Ave., welfare check
4:07 p.m. — E. Kay St., mischief
Tuesday, September 8
12:41 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found
2:32 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies
9:13 a.m. — Bulow Dr., civil, non-criminal
10:26 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded
10:39 a.m. — Callaway Court, assisting other agencies
11:15 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information
12:34 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident, city report
2:00 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., trespass
2:06 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., parking complaint, verbal warning
2:13 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information
2:21 p.m. E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident, private property
3:37 p.m. E. Capitol Ave., missing person — juvenile
4:08 p.m. N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol officer
5:18 p.m. N. Huron Ave., suspicion
5:28 p.m. Northstar Ave., civil, non-criminal
5:41 p.m. S. Pierce Ave., civil, non-criminal
6:36 p.m. Crested Ave., information
6:40 p.m. S. Adams Ave., intoxicated person
6:47 p.m. not provided, information
7:31 p.m. S. Grant Ave., found bike
10:00 p.m. S. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:04 p.m. E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
