Friday, September 4

1:19 a.m. — E. Capitol Avenue, property found

10:44 a.m. — Fort Street, suspicious person/vehicle

11:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, private property

11:38 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning

12:30 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., animal complaints

12:49 p.m. — Highway 14, disorderly conduct

12:53 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, city report

1:01 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident, state, no injury

1:20 p.m. — Airport Road, disorderly conduct

2:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

2:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

3:00 p.m. — Brookstone Loop, traffic accident, private property

3:55 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident, city report

5:15 p.m. — N. Willow Ave., animal found, animal impound

7:54 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil, non-criminal

8:49 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies

8:51 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., civil, non-criminal

9:16 p.m. — E. Wynoka St., parking complaint, enforcement

10: 57 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

11:23 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

11:39 p.m. — E. 8th St., gas leak

Saturday, September 5

12:19 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

12:57 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms

3:16 a.m. — Kennedy Drive, disturbing the peace

7:56 a.m. — S.D. Hwy. 1804, animal, non-domestic

8:31 a.m. — not provided, information

10:09 a.m. Antelope St., gas leak

11:43 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., welfare check

2:30 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil, non-criminal

4:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

6:24 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil, non-criminal

6:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicion

6:59 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal found, animal impound

7:49 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., domestic, no assault

7:50 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

10:36 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace

10:55 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal complaints, animal impound

11:02 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Sunday, September 6

3:00 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

3:24 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

3:47 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

7:16 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaints

8:06 a.m. — S. Ree St., Welfare check

9:35 a.m. — W. 4th St., property found, inactive case

10:03 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave. harassment

11:54 a.m. — E. Capital Ave., property found, inactive case

3:14 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., information

3:19 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

4:47 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., property lost

4:49 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic accident, non-report

5:02 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., animal missing

5:23 p.m. — not provided, traffic complaint

7:22 p.m. — S. 1st St., traffic complaint

8:37 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

8:43 p.m. — S. Popular Ave., assisting other agencies

9:44 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

11:33 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., animal complaints

Monday, September 7

12:02 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

12:38 a.m. — information

2:38 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

8:30 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

11:30 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

12:56 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

1:34 p.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

3:14 p.m. — Crested Ave., welfare check

4:07 p.m. — E. Kay St., mischief

Tuesday, September 8

12:41 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found

2:32 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

9:13 a.m. — Bulow Dr., civil, non-criminal

10:26 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded

10:39 a.m. — Callaway Court, assisting other agencies

11:15 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information

12:34 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident, city report

2:00 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., trespass

2:06 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., parking complaint, verbal warning

2:13 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information

2:21 p.m. E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident, private property

3:37 p.m. E. Capitol Ave., missing person — juvenile

4:08 p.m. N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol officer

5:18 p.m. N. Huron Ave., suspicion

5:28 p.m. Northstar Ave., civil, non-criminal

5:41 p.m. S. Pierce Ave., civil, non-criminal

6:36 p.m. Crested Ave., information

6:40 p.m. S. Adams Ave., intoxicated person

6:47 p.m. not provided, information

7:31 p.m. S. Grant Ave., found bike

10:00 p.m. S. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:04 p.m. E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

