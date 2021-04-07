Thursday, April 1

6:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

7:46 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

10:09 a.m., W. 3rd St., Civil Issues

12:06 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

12:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault

1:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

2:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

3:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Accidental Damage

4:00 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

4:48 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

4:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

5:39 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

7:07 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Extra Patrol

7:21 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

9:54 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

11:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person

11:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Friday, April 2

1:23 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

1:33 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

1:50 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

5:57 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information

7:51 a.m., Callaway Ct., Parking Enforcement

9:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:34 a.m., W. Elizabeth St., Extra Patrol

11:26 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Traffic Crash

11:44 a.m., Neltom Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

12:00 p.m., La Barge Ct., Disorderly Conduct

3:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

3:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

4:00 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Services

4:37 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Extra Patrol

6:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person-Vehicle

6:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:04 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

8:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

9:18 p.m., Riggs Dr., Domestic — No Assault

10:05 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate

11:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:47 p.m., Venus St., Missing Person, Refer to Prosecutor

Saturday, April 3

12:43 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

1:54 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property, Unable to Locate

2:54 a.m., W. Island View Dr., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

8:57 a.m., S. McKinley Ave., Missing Person, Officer Closed

11:56 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

12:04 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:06 p.m., Venus St., Civil/Non Criminal

3:39 p.m., Mars St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:05 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

8:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

9:44 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:58 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

11:06 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Sunday, April 4

12:31 a.m., Northstar Ave., Kidnapping, Refer to Prosecutor

7:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:58 a.m., W. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:09 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

12:08 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., Information

6:13 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:19 p.m., E. Irwin St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

Monday, April 5

2:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

5:45 a.m., Clarice Dr., Disorderly Conduct

9:36 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

9:43 a.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:56 a.m., N. 1 St, Found Child

11:09 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Family & Children

12:11 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case

2:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded

3:44 p.m., Fir St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave, Suspicious Odor

5:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Property/Found

7:37 p.m., Northstar Ave., Civil Issues

8:31 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unfounded

Tuesday, April 6

9:45 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

12:41 p.m., Airport Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

3:43 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Property/Lost

4:39 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Suspicious Person

5:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unfounded

9:47 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

