Thursday, April 1
6:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
7:46 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash
10:09 a.m., W. 3rd St., Civil Issues
12:06 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To
12:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault
1:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
2:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
3:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Accidental Damage
4:00 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
4:48 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor
4:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
5:39 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check
7:07 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Extra Patrol
7:21 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
9:54 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
11:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person
11:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Friday, April 2
1:23 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
1:33 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
1:50 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
3:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
5:57 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information
7:51 a.m., Callaway Ct., Parking Enforcement
9:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
9:34 a.m., W. Elizabeth St., Extra Patrol
11:26 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Traffic Crash
11:44 a.m., Neltom Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
12:00 p.m., La Barge Ct., Disorderly Conduct
3:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint
3:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
4:00 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint
4:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Services
4:37 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Extra Patrol
6:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person-Vehicle
6:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:04 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
8:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
9:18 p.m., Riggs Dr., Domestic — No Assault
10:05 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate
11:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
11:47 p.m., Venus St., Missing Person, Refer to Prosecutor
Saturday, April 3
12:43 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
1:54 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property, Unable to Locate
2:54 a.m., W. Island View Dr., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued
8:57 a.m., S. McKinley Ave., Missing Person, Officer Closed
11:56 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
12:04 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
12:06 p.m., Venus St., Civil/Non Criminal
3:39 p.m., Mars St., Assisting Other Agencies
8:05 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor
8:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
9:44 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint
9:58 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
11:06 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Sunday, April 4
12:31 a.m., Northstar Ave., Kidnapping, Refer to Prosecutor
7:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
8:58 a.m., W. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:09 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
12:08 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., Information
6:13 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:19 p.m., E. Irwin St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
Monday, April 5
2:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
5:45 a.m., Clarice Dr., Disorderly Conduct
9:36 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
9:43 a.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:56 a.m., N. 1 St, Found Child
11:09 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Family & Children
12:11 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case
2:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded
3:44 p.m., Fir St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave, Suspicious Odor
5:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Property/Found
7:37 p.m., Northstar Ave., Civil Issues
8:31 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unfounded
Tuesday, April 6
9:45 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor
12:41 p.m., Airport Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
3:43 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Property/Lost
4:39 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Suspicious Person
5:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
6:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unfounded
9:47 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
