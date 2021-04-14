Monday, April 12

2:21 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

6:05 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Mental Health

7:51 a.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Complaint - Domestic

10:50 a.m., Venus St., Information

11:02 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

2:13 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

2:51 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

5:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

7:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

7:24 p.m., E. Humboldt Ave., Mental Health

Tuesday, April 13

1:47 a.m., Kennedy Loop, Welfare Check

8:02 a.m., US 14, Traffic Crash - Injury, Citation Issued

3:14 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

4:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

4:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement

4:51 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:51 p.m., S. Brule St. Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

