Monday, April 12
2:21 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
6:05 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Mental Health
7:51 a.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Complaint - Domestic
10:50 a.m., Venus St., Information
11:02 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
2:13 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
2:51 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
5:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
7:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
7:24 p.m., E. Humboldt Ave., Mental Health
Tuesday, April 13
1:47 a.m., Kennedy Loop, Welfare Check
8:02 a.m., US 14, Traffic Crash - Injury, Citation Issued
3:14 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound
4:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property
4:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement
4:51 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:51 p.m., S. Brule St. Information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
