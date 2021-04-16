Wednesday, March 14

9:27 a.m., James St., Found Property

10:19 a.m., E. 5th St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:05 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol

4:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

5:07 p.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

10:13 p.m., E. 8th St. C5, Harassment

10:41 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

Thursday, March 15

9:19 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

10:40 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass

10:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

12:08 p.m., E. Irwin St., Missing Person

12:12 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

12:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

1:08 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:03 p.m., E. 5th St. Welfare Check

8:32 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:14 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Public Service

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments