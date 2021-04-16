Wednesday, March 14
9:27 a.m., James St., Found Property
10:19 a.m., E. 5th St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
11:05 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol
4:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
5:07 p.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
10:13 p.m., E. 8th St. C5, Harassment
10:41 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate
Thursday, March 15
9:19 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case
10:40 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass
10:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
12:08 p.m., E. Irwin St., Missing Person
12:12 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
12:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
1:08 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct
4:03 p.m., E. 5th St. Welfare Check
8:32 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:14 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Public Service
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
