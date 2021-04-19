Friday, April 16

3:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

4:02 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

4:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

4:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

5:23 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

5:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

8:10 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

8:51 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

9:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:53 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

3:12 p.m., E. 4th St., Information, Unable to Locate

3:36 p.m., Sheila Dr., Civil Issues

3:53 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Public Service

4:04 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:47 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

7:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

7:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

7:52 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:07 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:08 p.m., E. Park St., Family and Children

Saturday, April 17

12:16 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport - Adult

12:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

5:26 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

5:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

6:10 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Person

9:58 a.m., W. Elizabeth St., Animal Complaint - Domestic

10:36 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

12:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

2:00 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

2:14 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Found, Verbal Warning

3:26 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:02 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief

6:24 p.m., Memory Ln., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:40 p.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:23 p.m., E. 4th St., Found Property, Inactive Case

10:01 p.m., Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:35 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing

11:46 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Drug Offense, Refer to Prosecutor

Sunday, April 18

12:29 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:41 a.m., Lakeside Ln., Alarms, False Alarm

7:44 a.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person

8:52 a.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:24 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:15 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disturbing the Peace

6:42 p.m., Marina Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case

9:57 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Welfare Check

10:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments