Friday, April 16
3:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
4:02 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
4:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information
4:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
5:23 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
5:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic
8:10 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
8:51 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
9:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
11:53 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash
3:12 p.m., E. 4th St., Information, Unable to Locate
3:36 p.m., Sheila Dr., Civil Issues
3:53 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Public Service
4:04 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:47 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
7:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
7:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
7:52 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:07 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:08 p.m., E. Park St., Family and Children
Saturday, April 17
12:16 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport - Adult
12:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
5:26 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
5:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
6:10 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Person
9:58 a.m., W. Elizabeth St., Animal Complaint - Domestic
10:36 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information
12:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
2:00 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
2:14 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Found, Verbal Warning
3:26 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
4:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:02 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief
6:24 p.m., Memory Ln., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning
6:40 p.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:23 p.m., E. 4th St., Found Property, Inactive Case
10:01 p.m., Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint
10:35 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing
11:46 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Drug Offense, Refer to Prosecutor
Sunday, April 18
12:29 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:41 a.m., Lakeside Ln., Alarms, False Alarm
7:44 a.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person
8:52 a.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
5:24 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:15 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disturbing the Peace
6:42 p.m., Marina Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case
9:57 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Welfare Check
10:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
