Monay, April 19
1:20 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr. 303, Family and Children
5:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
6:01 a.m., S. Robert St. 1, Civil Issues
10:11 a.m., E. 5th St., Information
12:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
1:24 p.m., S. Coteau St., Found Bike
2:48 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor
4:32 p.m., Telluride, Assisting Other Agencies
4:35 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Found Property
5:45 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Family and Children
8:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Complaint
10:52 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Property, Unfounded
Tuesday, April 20
1:33 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
1:59 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:02 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
5:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
7:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
8:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:11 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:31 p.m., Reen Street, Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning
1:53 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Mental Health
2:23 p.m., Lakewood Dr., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
2:54 p.m., Sheila Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
2:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
