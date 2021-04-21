Monay, April 19

1:20 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr. 303, Family and Children

5:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

6:01 a.m., S. Robert St. 1, Civil Issues

10:11 a.m., E. 5th St., Information

12:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

1:24 p.m., S. Coteau St., Found Bike

2:48 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

4:32 p.m., Telluride, Assisting Other Agencies

4:35 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Found Property

5:45 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Family and Children

8:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:52 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Property, Unfounded

Tuesday, April 20

1:33 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

1:59 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:02 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

5:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

8:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:11 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:31 p.m., Reen Street, Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

1:53 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Mental Health

2:23 p.m., Lakewood Dr., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

2:54 p.m., Sheila Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

2:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments