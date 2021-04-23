Wednesday, April 21

12:25 a.m., E. 5th St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

1:28 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:47 a.m., S. Central Ave., Public Service

10:58 a.m., S. Coteau St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:50 a.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:06 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

3:07 p.m., Callaway Ct., Theft, Inactive Case

3:14 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:43 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

6:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:57 p.m., Venus St., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

7:59 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

9:22 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

11:01 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, April 22

1:37 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

6:28 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Deer, Unable to Locate

7:48 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:07 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:49 a.m., Country Dr., Welfare Check

10:08 a.m., Buffalo St., Theft, Inactive Case

10:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

3:42 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

4:54 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:51 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Alarms

8:04 p.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:23 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing

11:35 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

