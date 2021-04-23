Wednesday, April 21
12:25 a.m., E. 5th St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
1:28 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
10:47 a.m., S. Central Ave., Public Service
10:58 a.m., S. Coteau St., Assisting Other Agencies
11:50 a.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:06 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property
3:07 p.m., Callaway Ct., Theft, Inactive Case
3:14 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:43 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
6:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:57 p.m., Venus St., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor
7:59 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
9:22 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To
11:01 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
Thursday, April 22
1:37 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
6:28 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Deer, Unable to Locate
7:48 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:07 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
9:49 a.m., Country Dr., Welfare Check
10:08 a.m., Buffalo St., Theft, Inactive Case
10:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
3:42 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
4:54 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
6:51 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Alarms
8:04 p.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:23 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing
11:35 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.