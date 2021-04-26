Friday, April 23rd
1:28 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:29 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash
8:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
8:20 a.m., S. Fort St., Information, Inactive Case
9:17 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash
11:09 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
12:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues
1:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
3:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
4:09 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Suspicious Odor, Unfounded
6:01 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate
7:46 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:13 p.m., W. 3rd St., Mischief
8:26 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:02 p.m., Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Church Fund Assistance
Saturday, April 24th
3:37 a.m., N. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded
6:46 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
10:27 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
10:29 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
10:37 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
12:14 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
12:17 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
12:46 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check
12:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
1:24 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues
1:27 p.m., Mellette St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
2:28 p.m., Abbey Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
2:31 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Mischief
2:34 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Trespass, Verbal Warning
2:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Item
4:04 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues, Refer to Prosecutor
4:56 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Domestic — No Assault
5:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft
5:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
9:35 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health ,Detained
Sunday, April 25th
12:23 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:44 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:58 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
12:00 p.m., Court Pl., Theft, Inactive Case
1:25 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
2:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case
3:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
3:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
3:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:51 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Information
5:25 p.m., E. Park St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
6:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Mischief
6:42 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:28 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:41 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
8:05 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
