Friday, April 23rd

1:28 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:29 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash

8:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

8:20 a.m., S. Fort St., Information, Inactive Case

9:17 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash

11:09 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

12:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

1:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

4:09 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Suspicious Odor, Unfounded

6:01 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate

7:46 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:13 p.m., W. 3rd St., Mischief

8:26 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:02 p.m., Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Church Fund Assistance

Saturday, April 24th

3:37 a.m., N. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

6:46 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

10:27 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

10:29 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

10:37 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

12:14 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

12:17 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

12:46 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

12:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

1:24 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

1:27 p.m., Mellette St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

2:28 p.m., Abbey Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

2:31 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Mischief

2:34 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Trespass, Verbal Warning

2:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Item

4:04 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues, Refer to Prosecutor

4:56 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Domestic — No Assault

5:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft

5:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

9:35 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health ,Detained

Sunday, April 25th

12:23 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:44 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:58 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

12:00 p.m., Court Pl., Theft, Inactive Case

1:25 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

2:48 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case

3:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

3:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:51 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Information

5:25 p.m., E. Park St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

6:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Mischief

6:42 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:28 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:41 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

8:05 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

