Monday, April 26
8:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
9:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
9:30 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
10:31 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
11:14 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
11:30 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
12:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
1:01 p.m., S. Chapelle St., Civil Issues
3:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
5:56 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint
6:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Tuesday, April 27
12:00 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:55 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies
1:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
2:25 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint
8:11 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:55 p.m., Fogal St., Traffic Complaint
10:09 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
11:33 p.m., Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.