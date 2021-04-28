Monday, April 26

8:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

9:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

9:30 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

10:31 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

11:14 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

11:30 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

12:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

1:01 p.m., S. Chapelle St., Civil Issues

3:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

5:56 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, April 27

12:00 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:55 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

1:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

2:25 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint

8:11 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:55 p.m., Fogal St., Traffic Complaint

10:09 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:33 p.m., Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

