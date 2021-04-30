Wednesday, April 28
3:34 a.m., E. 5th St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
6:32 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Suspicious Person, Detained
8:58 a.m., Winchester Dr., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded
10:04 a.m., Lowell Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:10 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Complaint
12:44 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check
3:30 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
5:13 p.m., E. Pawn St., Civil Issues
6:10 p.m., W. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:37 p.m., S. Brule St., Domestic — No Assault
Thursday, April 29
12:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
12:31 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:40 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
3:10 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning
3:11 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person
5:51 p.m., E. 4th St., Animal Found, Animal Impound
6:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:07 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Missing Person
7:15 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
8:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
9:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
11:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
