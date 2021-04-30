Wednesday, April 28

3:34 a.m., E. 5th St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

6:32 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Suspicious Person, Detained

8:58 a.m., Winchester Dr., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded

10:04 a.m., Lowell Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:10 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Complaint

12:44 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

3:30 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

5:13 p.m., E. Pawn St., Civil Issues

6:10 p.m., W. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:37 p.m., S. Brule St., Domestic — No Assault

Thursday, April 29

12:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

12:31 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:40 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:10 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning

3:11 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person

5:51 p.m., E. 4th St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

6:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:07 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Missing Person

7:15 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

8:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

9:04 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

11:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

