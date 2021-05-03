Friday, April 30
6:59 a.m., 296th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed
7:07 a.m., Woodridge Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
8:04 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:55 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
10:32 a.m., E. 2nd St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
11:19 a.m., S. Ree St., Traffic Crash
12:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
1:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
2:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning
3:26 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
10:08 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Missing Property
Saturday, May 1
1:41 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
5:18 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms
1:00 p.m., E. 5th St., Family and Children
2:44 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property
3:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
4:57 p.m., N. SD Highway 1804, Civil Issues
5:31 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Assisting Other Agencies
7:20 p.m., E. Church St., Found Property
8:53 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:42 p.m., SD Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies
10:07 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Suspicious Vehicle
10:32 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:22 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Sunday, May 2
12:08 a.m., Orion Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
1:20 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal
1:01 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct
1:39 p.m., Abbey Rd., Public Service
2:00 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:32 p.m., E. 4th St., Animal Found
3:33 p.m., Mercury St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
7:54 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
