Wednesday, April 7
5:01 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Citation Issued
9:26 a.m., E. 8th St., Fraud
9:28 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint
10:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
11:20 a.m., W. 3rd St., Welfare Check
12:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
2:31 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:31 p.m., LaBarge Ct., Domestic - No Assault
4:50 p.m.,W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
4:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
5:55 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning
6:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
6:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Verbal Warning
6:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
6:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:49 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check
10:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:23 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check
Thursday, April 8
7:36 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues
7:42 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Mental Health, Detained
10:28 a.m., E. Franklin St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
11:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Unfounded
12:15 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Traffic Crash
2:03 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
3:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint
4:01 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
5:05 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
6:00 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
6:45 p.m., E. Park St., Juvenile Offenses
7:49 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Welfare Check
7:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:31 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Found
9:57 p.m., S. Robert St., Theft, Inactive Case
10:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
