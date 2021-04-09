Wednesday, April 7

5:01 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Citation Issued

9:26 a.m., E. 8th St., Fraud

9:28 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:20 a.m., W. 3rd St., Welfare Check

12:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

2:31 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:31 p.m., LaBarge Ct., Domestic - No Assault

4:50 p.m.,W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

4:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

5:55 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

6:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Verbal Warning

6:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

6:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:49 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check

10:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:23 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check

Thursday, April 8

7:36 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues

7:42 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Mental Health, Detained

10:28 a.m., E. Franklin St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

11:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Unfounded

12:15 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Traffic Crash

2:03 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

3:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:01 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

5:05 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

6:00 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

6:45 p.m., E. Park St., Juvenile Offenses

7:49 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Welfare Check

7:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:31 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Found

9:57 p.m., S. Robert St., Theft, Inactive Case

10:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

