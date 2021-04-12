Friday, April 9
8:34 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies
12:09 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
1:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
1:57 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case
3:11 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:43 p.m., Bulow St., Welfare Check
5:25 p.m., S. Pierre St., Mischief
5:40 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash
5:41 p.m., Mac Ln., Theft, Inactive Case
6:15 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
6:35 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
8:12 p.m., Mac Ln., Theft, Inactive Case
10:00 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person, Unfounded
10:22 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief
10:53 p.m., E. Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, April 10
12:00 a.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
1:33 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
2:06 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief
2:37 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Extra Patrol
4:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault
4:54 a.m., N, Tyler Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
8:31 a.m., Clarice Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case
8:34 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:52 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
1:00 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property
1:37 p.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
2:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
2:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Drug Offense, Unable to Locate
2:27 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
4:12 p.m., Northstar Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
4:28 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
4:59 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued
5:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case
5:28 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check
5:41 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Mental Health
6:18 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property
6:59 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check
7:43 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
7:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:59 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
10:24 p.m., N. Hwy 14 Bld. E., Domestic — No Assault
10:25 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Welfare Check
11:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Sunday, April 11
12:21 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
12:51 a.m., S. Coteau St., Domestic — No Assault
1:01 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
1:27 a.m., E. Franklin St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
2:58 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:29 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Mental Health
4:25 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:11 a.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check
10:20 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
10:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
11:59 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Civil Issues
1:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
2:16 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Traffic Crash
3:11 p.m., Abbey Rd., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
4:37 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:20 p.m., Case Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
aUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
