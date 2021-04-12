Friday, April 9

8:34 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:09 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

1:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

1:57 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:11 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:43 p.m., Bulow St., Welfare Check

5:25 p.m., S. Pierre St., Mischief

5:40 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash

5:41 p.m., Mac Ln., Theft, Inactive Case

6:15 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:35 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:12 p.m., Mac Ln., Theft, Inactive Case

10:00 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

10:22 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief

10:53 p.m., E. Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, April 10

12:00 a.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

1:33 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

2:06 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief

2:37 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Extra Patrol

4:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

4:54 a.m., N, Tyler Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

8:31 a.m., Clarice Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:34 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:52 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

1:00 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property

1:37 p.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

2:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

2:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Drug Offense, Unable to Locate

2:27 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

4:12 p.m., Northstar Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

4:28 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:59 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued

5:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case

5:28 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check

5:41 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Mental Health

6:18 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Found Property

6:59 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

7:43 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

7:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:59 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

10:24 p.m., N. Hwy 14 Bld. E., Domestic — No Assault

10:25 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Welfare Check

11:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Sunday, April 11

12:21 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

12:51 a.m., S. Coteau St., Domestic — No Assault

1:01 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:27 a.m., E. Franklin St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

2:58 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:29 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Mental Health

4:25 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:11 a.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check

10:20 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

10:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

11:59 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Civil Issues

1:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

2:16 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Traffic Crash

3:11 p.m., Abbey Rd., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

4:37 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:20 p.m., Case Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

aUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

