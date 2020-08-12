Monday, August 10

2:13 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

7:57 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

8:09 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., traffic accident/state/no injury

9:00 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., vandalism, inactive case

9:17 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., unconscious/fainting

9:29 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., prisoner transport

12:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

3:49 p.m. — Brighton Ct., assisting other agencies

5:47 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

5:52 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

8:41 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fraud

10:15 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., domestic/no assault

11:25 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Tuesday, August 11

1:06 a.m. — S. Ree St., traffic complaint, unfounded

1:50 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

2:16 p.m — Crested Ave., welfare check

3:34 p.m. — Marina Ave., information

4:41 p.m. — Marina Ave., assisting other agencies

7:30 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint

9:12 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., gas leak

9:32 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found

10:45 a.m. — Lakeview Ct.,. animal call

12:35 p.m. — E. 5th St., domestic/no assault

1:16 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

9:07 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

10:37 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

