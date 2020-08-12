Monday, August 10
2:13 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
7:57 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
8:09 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., traffic accident/state/no injury
9:00 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., vandalism, inactive case
9:17 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., unconscious/fainting
9:29 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., prisoner transport
12:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
3:49 p.m. — Brighton Ct., assisting other agencies
5:47 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
5:52 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
8:41 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fraud
10:15 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., domestic/no assault
11:25 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Tuesday, August 11
1:06 a.m. — S. Ree St., traffic complaint, unfounded
1:50 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
2:16 p.m — Crested Ave., welfare check
3:34 p.m. — Marina Ave., information
4:41 p.m. — Marina Ave., assisting other agencies
7:30 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint
9:12 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., gas leak
9:32 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., property found
10:45 a.m. — Lakeview Ct.,. animal call
12:35 p.m. — E. 5th St., domestic/no assault
1:16 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
9:07 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
10:37 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
