Wednesday, August 19

12:32 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., found bike

12:32 a.m. - Green St., extra patrol

11:11 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

11:39 a.m. - E. Park St., warrant/summons/detainer

12:20 p.m. - S. Pierce Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

12:42 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., warrant/summons/detainer

2:23 p.m. - W. 4th St., animal call

3:41 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

5:13 p.m. - N. Washington Ave., traffic accident/city report

5:27 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., traffic complaint

5:30 p.m. - E. Church St., animal complaint

5:37 p.m. - E. 4th St., traffic accident/city report

5:41 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., property found

6:10 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., welfare check

6:34 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint

7:16 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

8:21 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:31 p.m. - Mercury St., animal call

11:22 p.m. - Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal

11:47 p.m. - Island Dr., assisting other agencies

Thursday, August 20

3:22 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., mischief

6:23 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., assault, inactive case

8:12 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., theft, verbal warning issued

8:28 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

11:32 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., information

2:21 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., welfare check

2:35 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:22 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information

5:15 p.m. - Izaak Walton Rd., welfare check

6:13 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

6:46 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

