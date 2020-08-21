Wednesday, August 19
12:32 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., found bike
12:32 a.m. - Green St., extra patrol
11:11 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
11:39 a.m. - E. Park St., warrant/summons/detainer
12:20 p.m. - S. Pierce Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
12:42 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., warrant/summons/detainer
2:23 p.m. - W. 4th St., animal call
3:41 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:13 p.m. - N. Washington Ave., traffic accident/city report
5:27 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., traffic complaint
5:30 p.m. - E. Church St., animal complaint
5:37 p.m. - E. 4th St., traffic accident/city report
5:41 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., property found
6:10 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., welfare check
6:34 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint
7:16 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
8:21 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
10:31 p.m. - Mercury St., animal call
11:22 p.m. - Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal
11:47 p.m. - Island Dr., assisting other agencies
Thursday, August 20
3:22 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., mischief
6:23 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., assault, inactive case
8:12 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., theft, verbal warning issued
8:28 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
11:32 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., information
2:21 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., welfare check
2:35 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
3:22 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information
5:15 p.m. - Izaak Walton Rd., welfare check
6:13 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
6:46 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
