Friday, August 21
2:58 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property found
8:49 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal missing
10:37 a.m. — E. Kay St., theft, inactive case
10:38 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property found
12:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., unconscious/fainting
12:54 p.m. — HSC-Yankton, assisting other agencies
3:00 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
5:49 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., information
5:51 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic complaint
6:13 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
6:47 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:35 p.m. — 4th St., property lost
8:01 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
9:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
11:21 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
11:22 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal
Saturday, August 22
12:00 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., disorderly conduct
12:21 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., extra patrol
10:14 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
11:13 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies
1:10 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
2:32 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., harassment
3:08 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., assisting other agencies
7:48 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., harassment
8:58 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
9:21 p.m. — W. 2nd St., animal call
10:25 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint
Sunday, August 23
7:04 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
7:34 a.m. — W. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:33 a.m. — Woodridge Dr., property found
11:51 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., found bike, inactive case
12:35 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:49 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:00 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found
5:10 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., information
6:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
6:56 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information
7:27 p.m. — S. Robert St., harassment
8:09 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person.
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
