Friday, August 21

2:58 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property found

8:49 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal missing

10:37 a.m. — E. Kay St., theft, inactive case

10:38 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property found

12:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., unconscious/fainting

12:54 p.m. — HSC-Yankton, assisting other agencies

3:00 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

5:49 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., information

5:51 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic complaint

6:13 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

6:47 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:35 p.m. — 4th St., property lost

8:01 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

9:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

11:21 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

11:22 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal

Saturday, August 22

12:00 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., disorderly conduct

12:21 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., extra patrol

10:14 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

11:13 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies

1:10 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

2:32 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., harassment

3:08 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., assisting other agencies

7:48 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., harassment

8:58 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

9:21 p.m. — W. 2nd St., animal call

10:25 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint

Sunday, August 23

7:04 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

7:34 a.m. — W. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:33 a.m. — Woodridge Dr., property found

11:51 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., found bike, inactive case

12:35 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:49 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

5:00 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found

5:10 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., information

6:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

6:56 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information

7:27 p.m. — S. Robert St., harassment

8:09 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person.

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments