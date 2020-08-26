Monday, August 24
12:12 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct
7:27 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
9:59 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:48 a.m. — La Barge Ct., suspicious package/item, unfounded
11:59 a.m. — S. Central Ave., vandalism, inactive case
2:03 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., code enforcement issue, unfounded
2:27 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., trespass
3:21 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
4:36 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., traffic complaint
6:51 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., family & children
8:35 p.m. — W. 4th St., harassment
9:47 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal
Tuesday, August 25
3:58 a.m. — S. Tyler Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
6:13 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., domestic/family dispute, unfounded
8:55 a.m. — S. Henry St., disorderly conduct
10:11 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., sick person
11:07 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., church fund assistance
11:12 a.m. — S. Fort St., property lost
11:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
12:29 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., harassment
1:42 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., trespass
3:51 p.m. — N. Evans St., suspicion
5:07 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/state/injury
5:40 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:50 p.m. — E. 5th St., trespass, verbal warning issued
6:19 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault
6:29 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., missing person-adult
7:58 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., public services
8:41 p.m. — by the river, disorderly conduct
10:23 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
10:50 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
10:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
