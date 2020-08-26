Monday, August 24

12:12 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct

7:27 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

9:59 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:48 a.m. — La Barge Ct., suspicious package/item, unfounded

11:59 a.m. — S. Central Ave., vandalism, inactive case

2:03 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., code enforcement issue, unfounded

2:27 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., trespass

3:21 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

4:36 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., traffic complaint

6:51 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., family & children

8:35 p.m. — W. 4th St., harassment

9:47 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal

Tuesday, August 25

3:58 a.m. — S. Tyler Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

6:13 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., domestic/family dispute, unfounded

8:55 a.m. — S. Henry St., disorderly conduct

10:11 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., sick person

11:07 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., church fund assistance

11:12 a.m. — S. Fort St., property lost

11:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

12:29 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., harassment

1:42 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., trespass

3:51 p.m. — N. Evans St., suspicion

5:07 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/state/injury

5:40 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

5:50 p.m. — E. 5th St., trespass, verbal warning issued

6:19 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault

6:29 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., missing person-adult

7:58 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., public services

8:41 p.m. — by the river, disorderly conduct

10:23 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

10:50 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

