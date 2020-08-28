Wednesday, August 26

12:55 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

1:56 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

2:16 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

9:37 a.m. - Park St., disorderly conduct

9:46 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

9:59 a.m. - Lakeview Dr., public services

10:19 a.m. - E. Park St., theft, inactive case

11:19 a.m. - Abbey Rd., code enforcement issue

12:10 p.m. - E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

12:27 p.m. - Lakeside Ln., missing person-adult

12:59 p.m. - Case Dr., disorderly conduct

1:10 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

3:15 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

4:08 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint

5:20 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

5:39 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., fraud

5:59 p.m. - S. Madison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

6:18 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

10:49 p.m. - Marina Ave., civil/non-criminal

Thursday, August 27

3:03 a.m. - S. Buchanan Ave., animal complaint

6:35 a.m. - W. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

12:14 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., public services

1:28 p.m. - E. Highway 34, public services

2:30 p.m. - E. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

2:52 p.m. - E. Park St., parking complaint/enforcement

4:55 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., welfare check

5:30 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

5:43 p.m. - Highway34, traffic complaint

5:53 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

6:11 p.m - E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile

6:40 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded

7:13 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct

9:01 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

10:27 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., information

11:47 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., alarms

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments