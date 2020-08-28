Wednesday, August 26
12:55 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
1:56 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
2:16 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
9:37 a.m. - Park St., disorderly conduct
9:46 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
9:59 a.m. - Lakeview Dr., public services
10:19 a.m. - E. Park St., theft, inactive case
11:19 a.m. - Abbey Rd., code enforcement issue
12:10 p.m. - E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
12:27 p.m. - Lakeside Ln., missing person-adult
12:59 p.m. - Case Dr., disorderly conduct
1:10 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
3:15 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
4:08 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint
5:20 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
5:39 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., fraud
5:59 p.m. - S. Madison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
6:18 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
10:49 p.m. - Marina Ave., civil/non-criminal
Thursday, August 27
3:03 a.m. - S. Buchanan Ave., animal complaint
6:35 a.m. - W. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
12:14 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., public services
1:28 p.m. - E. Highway 34, public services
2:30 p.m. - E. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
2:52 p.m. - E. Park St., parking complaint/enforcement
4:55 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., welfare check
5:30 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
5:43 p.m. - Highway34, traffic complaint
5:53 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
6:11 p.m - E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile
6:40 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded
7:13 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
9:01 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
10:27 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., information
11:47 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., alarms
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
