Friday, August 28
12:00 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., public services
1:02 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
5:35 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
7:45 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report
7:53 a.m. — Abbey Rd., animal missing
8:36 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., information
8:49 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., property found, inactive case
10:38 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., animal found
11:08 a.m. — E. Park, civil/non-criminal
11:11 a.m. — La Barge Ct., extra patrol
12:42 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies
1:31 p.m. — S. Robert St., assisting other agencies
2:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
5:09 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
5:30 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:35 p.m. — Izaak Walton Rd.,extra patrol
9:01 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
9:11 p.m. — Crested Ave., public services
9:56 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., traffic complaint
10:55 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
11:37 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., traffic complaint
11:43 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
Saturday, August 29
1:10 a.m. — Northstar Ave., assisting other agencies
6:34 a.m. — E. Franklin St., mischief, inactive case
7:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, inactive case
8:15 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report
8:51 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, inactive case
9:37 a.m. — N. Washington Ave., mischief, inactive case
9:54 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:46 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
12:02 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal missing
12:19 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
2:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:33 p.m. — N. Monroe Ave., animal missing
4:08 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
4:40 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
5:41 p.m. — S. Henry St., intoxicated person
6:03 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., family & children
6:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:47 p.m.- S. Henry St., intoxicated person
8:14 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
10:01 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
10:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
11:36 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., public services
Sunday, August 30
2:27 a.m. — Mars St., domestic/family dispute
2:32 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
7:36 a.m. — S. Hayes St., assisting other agencies
8:12 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., welfare check
8:19 a.m. — Harney Ct., sick person
9:27 a.m. — S. Central Ave., unknown, unfounded
10:00 a.m. — Buffalo St., theft, inactive case
12:12 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
1:35 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., family & children
2:11 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
4:22 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., domestic./no assault
5:02 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing
5:05 p.m. — Deadwood Ave., assisting other agencies
5:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., parole/probation
6:45 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded
9:03 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
11:03 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
11:47 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
