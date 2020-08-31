Friday, August 28

12:00 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., public services

1:02 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

5:35 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

7:45 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report

7:53 a.m. — Abbey Rd., animal missing

8:36 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., information

8:49 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., property found, inactive case

10:38 a.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., animal found

11:08 a.m. — E. Park, civil/non-criminal

11:11 a.m. — La Barge Ct., extra patrol

12:42 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies

1:31 p.m. — S. Robert St., assisting other agencies

2:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

5:09 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

5:30 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:35 p.m. — Izaak Walton Rd.,extra patrol

9:01 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

9:11 p.m. — Crested Ave., public services

9:56 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., traffic complaint

10:55 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

11:37 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., traffic complaint

11:43 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

Saturday, August 29

1:10 a.m. — Northstar Ave., assisting other agencies

6:34 a.m. — E. Franklin St., mischief, inactive case

7:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, inactive case

8:15 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

8:51 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, inactive case

9:37 a.m. — N. Washington Ave., mischief, inactive case

9:54 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:46 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

12:02 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal missing

12:19 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

2:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:33 p.m. — N. Monroe Ave., animal missing

4:08 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct

4:40 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

5:41 p.m. — S. Henry St., intoxicated person

6:03 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., family & children

6:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:47 p.m.- S. Henry St., intoxicated person

8:14 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

10:01 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:36 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., public services

Sunday, August 30

2:27 a.m. — Mars St., domestic/family dispute

2:32 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

7:36 a.m. — S. Hayes St., assisting other agencies

8:12 a.m. — N. Oneida Ave., welfare check

8:19 a.m. — Harney Ct., sick person

9:27 a.m. — S. Central Ave., unknown, unfounded

10:00 a.m. — Buffalo St., theft, inactive case

12:12 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

1:35 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., family & children

2:11 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check

4:22 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., domestic./no assault

5:02 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing

5:05 p.m. — Deadwood Ave., assisting other agencies

5:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., parole/probation

6:45 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded

9:03 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

11:03 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

11:47 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments