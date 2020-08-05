Monday, August 3

4:13 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., property found

9:12 a.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint

2:39 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

5:16 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

6:58 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

7:23 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., harassment

7:26 p.m. - S. Henry Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:56 p.m. - S. Coteau St., civil/non-criminal

10:29 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint, animal impound

Tuesday, August 4

3:14 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property found

4:36 a.m. - S. Henry St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

5:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., property found

10:56 a.m. - E. Elizabeth St., civil/non-criminal

11:17 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

3:15 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., property lost, inactive case

8:14 p.m. - E. Elizabeth St., alarms

10:02 p.m. - Polaris Ave., harassment, verbal warning issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

