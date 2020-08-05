Monday, August 3
4:13 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., property found
9:12 a.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint
2:39 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
5:16 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
6:58 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
7:23 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., harassment
7:26 p.m. - S. Henry Ave., civil/non-criminal
9:56 p.m. - S. Coteau St., civil/non-criminal
10:29 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint, animal impound
Tuesday, August 4
3:14 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property found
4:36 a.m. - S. Henry St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
5:54 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., property found
10:56 a.m. - E. Elizabeth St., civil/non-criminal
11:17 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
3:15 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., property lost, inactive case
8:14 p.m. - E. Elizabeth St., alarms
10:02 p.m. - Polaris Ave., harassment, verbal warning issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
