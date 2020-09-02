Monday, August 31

12:18 a.m. — Marina Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

12:35 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., public services

12:51 a.m. — La Barge Ct., assisting other agencies

5:42 a.m. — SD Highway 34, traffic accident/state/deer

7:51 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., all other

8:08 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

8:53 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

9:22 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

10:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., convulsions/seizures

10:11 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:12 a.m. — E. Park St., mischief

10:24 a.m. — Memory Ln., mischief

10:28 a.m. — Primrose Ln, theft, inactive case

10:39 a.m — Highway 14, disorderly conduct

10:48 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property found

11:16 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., property found

12:50 p.m.- N. Garfield Ave., vandalism, inactive case

2:47 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check

3:03 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., theft, unfounded

3:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

4:12 p.m. — N .Grand Ave., theft, inactive case

10:37 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Tuesday, September 1

2:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:04 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

10:28 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal call, unfounded

10:50 a.m. — Central Ave., assisting other agencies

11:08 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

11:10 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded

12:54 p.m — E. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impounded

1:08 p.m. — S. Brule St., welfare check

1:12 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

4:16 p.m. — Bulow Dr., civil/non-criminal

5:21 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal call

9:22 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:39 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

11:18 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

