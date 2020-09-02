Monday, August 31
12:18 a.m. — Marina Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
12:35 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., public services
12:51 a.m. — La Barge Ct., assisting other agencies
5:42 a.m. — SD Highway 34, traffic accident/state/deer
7:51 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., all other
8:08 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
8:53 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
9:22 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
10:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., convulsions/seizures
10:11 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:12 a.m. — E. Park St., mischief
10:24 a.m. — Memory Ln., mischief
10:28 a.m. — Primrose Ln, theft, inactive case
10:39 a.m — Highway 14, disorderly conduct
10:48 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property found
11:16 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., property found
12:50 p.m.- N. Garfield Ave., vandalism, inactive case
2:47 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
3:03 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., theft, unfounded
3:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
4:12 p.m. — N .Grand Ave., theft, inactive case
10:37 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Tuesday, September 1
2:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:04 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
10:28 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal call, unfounded
10:50 a.m. — Central Ave., assisting other agencies
11:08 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
11:10 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded
12:54 p.m — E. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impounded
1:08 p.m. — S. Brule St., welfare check
1:12 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
4:16 p.m. — Bulow Dr., civil/non-criminal
5:21 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal call
9:22 p.m. — Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal
9:39 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
11:18 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
