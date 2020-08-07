Wednesday, August 5

8:24 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., vandalism, inactive case

8:46 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

9:58 a.m. — Mercury St., theft, inactive case

11:07 a.m. — Jackson Ave., code enforcement issue

3:10 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., trespass, unfounded

3:21 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., harassment

7:12 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal complaint

9:01 p.m. — Soldier Creek Dr., assisting other agencies

Thursday, August 6

2:19 a.m. — S. Central Ave., domestic/no assault

6:28 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., disorderly conduct

3:02 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report

4:18 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., property lost

5:21 p.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicious person/vehicle

6:34 p.m. — S. Ree St., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning issued

8:02 p.m. — Callaway Ct., animal call

8:06 p.m. — Highway 1804, traffic complaint, unfounded

8:17 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

8:43 p.m. — S. Ree St., traffic complaint

9:38 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., family & children

9:51 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., stolen vehicle, unfounded

9:52 p.m. — E. Wandel Ave., assisting other agencies

10:40 p.m. — Crested Ave., welfare check

11:01 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., family & children

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

