Friday, August 7
12:02 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
2:37 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
7:33 a.m. - Highway 14, traffic complaint
7:41 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information
7:58 a.m. - E. Humboldt St., property found
8:08 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/private property, inactive case
9:20 a.m. - Grand Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:21 a.m. - Winchester Dr., alarms
10:26 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost
10:29 a.m. - Lakeview Ct., stolen vehicle
11:05 a.m. - S. Taylor Ave., welfare check
11:36 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
12:51 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., code enforcement issue
2:53 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
4:03 p.m. - Norbect Dr., animal complaint
4:36 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
4:52 p.m. - S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report
5:26 p.m. - N. Huron Ave., animal missing
5:36 p.m. - S. Brule St., harassment
5:59 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., animal missing
7:58 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint
8:27 p.m. - Stratford Pl., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded
8:28 p.m. - Circle Dr., civil/non-criminal,
10:00 p.m. - N. SD Highway 1804, prowler
10:15 p.m. - E. 4th St., found bike
10:56 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city/deer
11:06 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Saturday, August 8
12:21 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., animal/non-domestic
12:25 a.m. - E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
1:11 a.m. - S. Madison Ave., welfare check
3:45 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
4:14 a.m. - Callaway Ct., alarms
8:56 a.m. - N. Huron Ave., property found
9:43 a.m. - LaFramboise, suspicious person/vehicle
11:05 a.m. - S. Pierre St., property lost
3:31 p.m. - Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
4:07 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
6:50 p.m. - E. Park St., assisting other agencies
7:13 p.m. - S. Central Ave., traffic complaint
7:18 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
11:08 p.m. - Crested Ave., welfare check
11:21 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., alarms
11:35 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
Sunday, August 9
2:18 a.m. - Venus St., suspicious person/vehicle
3:15 a.m. - Highway 14, welfare check
10:24 a.m. - E. Park St., information
11:01 a.m. - Sheila Dr., alarms
11:17 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found
12:37 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
12:44 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies
1:56 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., narcotics & drugs
2:30 p.m. - W. 3rd St., animal call
7:25 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., welfare check
7:43 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
11:36 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
11:41 p.m. - S. Ree St., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
