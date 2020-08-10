Friday, August 7

12:02 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

2:37 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

7:33 a.m. - Highway 14, traffic complaint

7:41 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information

7:58 a.m. - E. Humboldt St., property found

8:08 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/private property, inactive case

9:20 a.m. - Grand Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:21 a.m. - Winchester Dr., alarms

10:26 a.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost

10:29 a.m. - Lakeview Ct., stolen vehicle

11:05 a.m. - S. Taylor Ave., welfare check

11:36 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

12:51 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., code enforcement issue

2:53 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

4:03 p.m. - Norbect Dr., animal complaint

4:36 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

4:52 p.m. - S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report

5:26 p.m. - N. Huron Ave., animal missing

5:36 p.m. - S. Brule St., harassment

5:59 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., animal missing

7:58 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint

8:27 p.m. - Stratford Pl., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded

8:28 p.m. - Circle Dr., civil/non-criminal,

10:00 p.m. - N. SD Highway 1804, prowler

10:15 p.m. - E. 4th St., found bike

10:56 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city/deer

11:06 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Saturday, August 8

12:21 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., animal/non-domestic

12:25 a.m. - E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

1:11 a.m. - S. Madison Ave., welfare check

3:45 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal

4:14 a.m. - Callaway Ct., alarms

8:56 a.m. - N. Huron Ave., property found

9:43 a.m. - LaFramboise, suspicious person/vehicle

11:05 a.m. - S. Pierre St., property lost

3:31 p.m. - Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

4:07 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

6:50 p.m. - E. Park St., assisting other agencies

7:13 p.m. - S. Central Ave., traffic complaint

7:18 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

11:08 p.m. - Crested Ave., welfare check

11:21 p.m. - S. Garfield Ave., alarms

11:35 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

Sunday, August 9

2:18 a.m. - Venus St., suspicious person/vehicle

3:15 a.m. - Highway 14, welfare check

10:24 a.m. - E. Park St., information

11:01 a.m. - Sheila Dr., alarms

11:17 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found

12:37 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

12:44 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., assisting other agencies

1:56 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., narcotics & drugs

2:30 p.m. - W. 3rd St., animal call

7:25 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., welfare check

7:43 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

11:36 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

11:41 p.m. - S. Ree St., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

