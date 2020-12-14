Friday, Dec. 11
12:29 a.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
2:46 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
6:10 a.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, unknown, unable to locate
7:12 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
8:03 a.m. — S. Coteau St., traffic accident/city report
9:39 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
10:15 a.m. — Eastgate Ave., information
10:54 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
4:25 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, detained
8:17 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, detained
9:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information, inactive case
10:44 p.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies
Saturday, Dec. 12
1:13 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
2:25 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., information
3:28 a.m. — Sibert Pl., protection order violation, unfounded
6:51 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
8:27 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:45 a.m. — Crested Ave., information
12:35 p.m. — E. Church St., assisting other agencies
12:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, false alarm
1:03 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct, unable to locate
5:49 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, civil/non criminal
11:30 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
11:42 p.m. — Riverside Drive, alarms, false alarm
Sunday, Dec. 13
12:02 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, detained
2:07 a.m. — E. Park St., domestic/family dispute, unfounded
3:59 a.m. — Hampton Drive, assisting other agencies
4:30 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
9:00 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate
1:26 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, public services, officer closed
3:02 p.m. — Coteau St., assisting other agencies
7:31 p.m. — S. Ree St., civil/non criminal
7:50 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, mischief
7:55 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
8:06 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., animal complaints
9:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check
11:06 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
11:47 p.m. — E. 4th St., harassment
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
