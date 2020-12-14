Friday, Dec. 11

12:29 a.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

2:46 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

6:10 a.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, unknown, unable to locate

7:12 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

8:03 a.m. — S. Coteau St., traffic accident/city report

9:39 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

10:15 a.m. — Eastgate Ave., information

10:54 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

4:25 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, detained

8:17 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, detained

9:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information, inactive case

10:44 p.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies

Saturday, Dec. 12

1:13 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

2:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

2:25 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., information

3:28 a.m. — Sibert Pl., protection order violation, unfounded

6:51 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case

8:27 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:45 a.m. — Crested Ave., information

12:35 p.m. — E. Church St., assisting other agencies

12:38 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, false alarm

1:03 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct, unable to locate

5:49 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, civil/non criminal

11:30 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

11:42 p.m. — Riverside Drive, alarms, false alarm

Sunday, Dec. 13

12:02 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, detained

2:07 a.m. — E. Park St., domestic/family dispute, unfounded

3:59 a.m. — Hampton Drive, assisting other agencies

4:30 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

9:00 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate

1:26 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, public services, officer closed

3:02 p.m. — Coteau St., assisting other agencies

7:31 p.m. — S. Ree St., civil/non criminal

7:50 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, mischief

7:55 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

8:06 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., animal complaints

9:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check

11:06 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

11:47 p.m. — E. 4th St., harassment

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

