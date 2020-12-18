Wednesday, Dec. 16
- 12:04 a.m. — Island Drive, assisting other agencies, unable to locate
- 10:13 a.m. — East Dakota Avenue, parking complaint/enforcement
- 10:14 a.m. — East Humboldt Street, information
- 12:41 p.m. — South Yankton Avenue, theft, inactive case
- 1:03 p.m. — West Prospect Avenue, traffic complaint, unable to locate
- 3:05 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, animal complaints
- 4:59 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, mischief, unable to locate
- 8:46 p.m. — Parkwood Drive, missing person-adult
Thursday, Dec. 17
- 9:45 a.m. — East Sioux Avenue, extra patrol
- 11:15 a.m. — South Pierre Street, parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning
- 12:33 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, alarms
- 2:14 p.m. — East Sully Avenue, public services
- 4:01 p.m. — Brookstone Loop, disorderly conduct
- 4:41 p.m. — North Tyler Avenue found property
- 7:49 p.m. — Sibert Place, civil/non criminal
- 8:50 p.m. — Sibert Place, information
- 9:09 p.m. — North Garfield Avenue, theft, citation issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.