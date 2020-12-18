Wednesday, Dec. 16

  • 12:04 a.m. — Island Drive, assisting other agencies, unable to locate
  • 10:13 a.m. — East Dakota Avenue, parking complaint/enforcement
  • 10:14 a.m. — East Humboldt Street, information
  • 12:41 p.m. — South Yankton Avenue, theft, inactive case
  • 1:03 p.m. — West Prospect Avenue, traffic complaint, unable to locate
  • 3:05 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, animal complaints
  • 4:59 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, mischief, unable to locate
  • 8:46 p.m. — Parkwood Drive, missing person-adult

Thursday, Dec. 17

  • 9:45 a.m. — East Sioux Avenue, extra patrol
  • 11:15 a.m. — South Pierre Street, parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning
  • 12:33 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, alarms
  • 2:14 p.m. — East Sully Avenue, public services
  • 4:01 p.m. — Brookstone Loop, disorderly conduct
  • 4:41 p.m. — North Tyler Avenue found property
  • 7:49 p.m. — Sibert Place, civil/non criminal
  • 8:50 p.m. — Sibert Place, information
  • 9:09 p.m. — North Garfield Avenue, theft, citation issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

