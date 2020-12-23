Monday, Dec. 21
8:38 a.m. — East 4th Street, alarms, false alarm
9:15 a.m. — East Prospect Avenue, assisting other agencies
10:00 a.m. — West Capitol Avenue, traffic accident/city report
10:31 a.m. — East Park Street, animal found, animal impounded
12:37 p.m. — East 4th Street, theft
4:16 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, traffic complaint
7:40 p.m. — North Taylor Avenue, animal found
8:47 p.m. — Lakeview Court, assisting other agencies
9:02 p.m. — North Huron Avenue, welfare check
10:08 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, theft, inactive case
10:54 p.m. — Patron Parkway, extra patrol
11:24 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, traffic enforcement, citation issued
Tuesday, Dec. 22
12:21 a.m. — South Monroe Avenue, information
12:52 a.m. — West Dakota Avenue, found property
6:26 a.m. — North Grand Avenue, burglary, inactive case
9:15 a.m. — Sibert Place, welfare check
10:13 a.m. — East Pleasant Drive, theft
10:16 a.m. — North Buchanan Avenue, assisting other agencies
1:52 p.m. — East Broadway Avenue, found property
4:09 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, traffic accident/private property
4:12 p.m. — Dakota Avenue, traffic complaint
5:06 p.m. — East Irwin Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle
5:19 p.m. — East Wells Avenue, assisting other agencies
7:24 p.m. — Venus Street, suspicious person-vehicle, unfounded
8:59 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, assisting other agencies
11:48 p.m. — Crested Avenue, assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.