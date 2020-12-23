Monday, Dec. 21

8:38 a.m. — East 4th Street, alarms, false alarm

9:15 a.m. — East Prospect Avenue, assisting other agencies

10:00 a.m. — West Capitol Avenue, traffic accident/city report

10:31 a.m. — East Park Street, animal found, animal impounded

12:37 p.m. — East 4th Street, theft

4:16 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, traffic complaint

7:40 p.m. — North Taylor Avenue, animal found

8:47 p.m. — Lakeview Court, assisting other agencies

9:02 p.m. — North Huron Avenue, welfare check

10:08 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, theft, inactive case

10:54 p.m. — Patron Parkway, extra patrol

11:24 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, traffic enforcement, citation issued

Tuesday, Dec. 22

12:21 a.m. — South Monroe Avenue, information

12:52 a.m. — West Dakota Avenue, found property

6:26 a.m. — North Grand Avenue, burglary, inactive case

9:15 a.m. — Sibert Place, welfare check

10:13 a.m. — East Pleasant Drive, theft

10:16 a.m. — North Buchanan Avenue, assisting other agencies

1:52 p.m. — East Broadway Avenue, found property

4:09 p.m. — East Sioux Avenue, traffic accident/private property

4:12 p.m. — Dakota Avenue, traffic complaint

5:06 p.m. — East Irwin Avenue, suspicious person-vehicle

5:19 p.m. — East Wells Avenue, assisting other agencies

7:24 p.m. — Venus Street, suspicious person-vehicle, unfounded

8:59 p.m. — East Dakota Avenue, assisting other agencies

11:48 p.m. — Crested Avenue, assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments