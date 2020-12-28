Thursday, Dec. 24
12:02 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
12:08 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms, inactive case
4:36 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
7:57 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., found property
8:49 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:37 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained
1:32 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person-vehicle
2:55 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., found property
4:01 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., assisting other agencies
6:25 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
6:27 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., assisting other agencies
7:15 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
9:28 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case
Friday, Dec. 25
12:53 a.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person
6:28 a.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:14 a.m. — W. 4th St., animal complaints, animal impounded
8:37 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services
9:40 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
12:34 p.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism, inactive case
12:48 p.m. — E. 2nd St., information, inactive case
3:14 p.m. — E. Church St., animal complaints, unable to locate
5:15 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
6:22 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., assisting other agencies
10:38 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fireworks, unable to locate
10:50 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, sex offenses, unfounded
Saturday, Dec. 26
12:27 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., information
1:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
10:13 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., information
12:57 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unable to locate
2:06 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:37 p.m. — Hilgers Dr., found property
2:48 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
3:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services, unable to locate
8:24 p.m. — W. 3rd St., information
9:08 p.m. — S. Robert St., animal found
Sunday, Dec. 27
1:04 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, detained
1:29 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:47 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person, detained
11:21 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., welfare check
1:17 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
2:25 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
5:36 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
7:47 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., animal complaints
8:06 p.m. — Canning Rd., assisting other agencies
9:11 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints
10:52 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.