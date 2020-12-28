Thursday, Dec. 24

12:02 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

12:08 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms, inactive case

4:36 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

7:57 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., found property

8:49 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm

10:37 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained

1:32 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person-vehicle

2:55 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., found property

4:01 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., assisting other agencies

6:25 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

6:27 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., assisting other agencies

7:15 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

9:28 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case

Friday, Dec. 25

12:53 a.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person

6:28 a.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate

8:14 a.m. — W. 4th St., animal complaints, animal impounded

8:37 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services

9:40 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

12:34 p.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism, inactive case

12:48 p.m. — E. 2nd St., information, inactive case

3:14 p.m. — E. Church St., animal complaints, unable to locate

5:15 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

6:22 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., assisting other agencies

10:38 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fireworks, unable to locate

10:50 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, sex offenses, unfounded

Saturday, Dec. 26

12:27 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., information

1:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

10:13 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., information

12:57 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unable to locate

2:06 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

2:37 p.m. — Hilgers Dr., found property

2:48 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

3:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services, unable to locate

8:24 p.m. — W. 3rd St., information

9:08 p.m. — S. Robert St., animal found

Sunday, Dec. 27

1:04 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, detained

1:29 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

1:47 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person, detained

11:21 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., welfare check

1:17 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

2:25 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate

5:36 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information

7:47 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., animal complaints

8:06 p.m. — Canning Rd., assisting other agencies

9:11 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaints

10:52 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

