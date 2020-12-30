Monday, Dec. 28
1:16 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
2:23 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., disorderly conduct
6:24 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
11:19 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, mischief
11:42 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., burglary, inactive case
2:42 p.m. — E. Church St., found property
3:27 p.m. — E. Park St., trespassing
4:00 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., civil/non criminal
4:49 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
10:49 p.m. — N. Hughes St., assisting other agencies
Tuesday, Dec. 29
4:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
7:29 a.m. — Buffalo St., all other
10:18 a.m. — Kennedy Drive, traffic accident/state/no injury
12:57 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal found, animal impounded
1:05 p.m. — Chicago, assisting other agencies
2:26 p.m. — E. 5th St., animal missing
3:28 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., animal complaints
4:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
4:18 p.m. — Sibert Place, disorderly conduct
5:51 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, parking complaint/enforcement
7:59 p.m. — E. Irwin St., traffic complaint
10:02 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., harassment
11:59 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaints
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
