Monday, Dec. 28

1:16 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate

2:23 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., disorderly conduct

6:24 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

11:19 a.m. — Edgewater Drive, mischief

11:42 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., burglary, inactive case

2:42 p.m. — E. Church St., found property

3:27 p.m. — E. Park St., trespassing

4:00 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., civil/non criminal

4:49 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

10:49 p.m. — N. Hughes St., assisting other agencies

Tuesday, Dec. 29

4:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained

7:29 a.m. — Buffalo St., all other

10:18 a.m. — Kennedy Drive, traffic accident/state/no injury

12:57 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal found, animal impounded

1:05 p.m. — Chicago, assisting other agencies

2:26 p.m. — E. 5th St., animal missing

3:28 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., animal complaints

4:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

4:18 p.m. — Sibert Place, disorderly conduct

5:51 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, parking complaint/enforcement

7:59 p.m. — E. Irwin St., traffic complaint

10:02 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., harassment

11:59 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal complaints

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

