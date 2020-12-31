Wednesday, Dec. 30
7:39 a.m. — North Garfield Avenue, animal complaints
9:05 a.m. — North Central Avenue, animal missing
9:51 a.m. — South Poplar Avenue, traffic accident/city report
12:26 p.m. — Bulow Drive, extra patrol
1:04 p.m. — East South Dakota Highway 34, public services
7:50 p.m. — Lakeview Court, suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
8:01 p.m. — North Grand Avenue, assisting other agencies
10:42 p.m. — East Park Street, information, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
