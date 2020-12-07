Friday, Dec. 4
8:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, citation issued
8:34 a.m. — Poplar Ave., found property, inactive case
8:35 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property
9:01 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property
9:11 a.m. — Mac Lane, public services
12:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, unfounded
12:14 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., traffic accident/city report
12:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/non-report
3:14 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, harassment
3:49 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., information
4:23 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:47 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies, verbal warning
5:18 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, suspicion
6:12 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning
10:42 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., assisting other agencies
11:05 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms
11:25 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Dec. 5
1:11 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person
10:58 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., fraud
1:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
3:52 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints
4:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., lost property
4:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
5:15 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., missing person-juvenile
7:50 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., narcotics and drugs, citation issued
9:32 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non criminal
10:12 p.m. — Anton St., information, unfounded
11:02 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, disorderly conduct, verbal warning
Sunday, Dec. 6
12:08 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
3:06 a.m. — N. Monroe Ave., animal found, animal impounded
2:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/family dispute
3:15 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
