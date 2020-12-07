Friday, Dec. 4

8:05 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, citation issued

8:34 a.m. — Poplar Ave., found property, inactive case

8:35 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property

9:01 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property

9:11 a.m. — Mac Lane, public services

12:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, unfounded

12:14 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., traffic accident/city report

12:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/non-report

3:14 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, harassment

3:49 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., information

4:23 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:47 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies, verbal warning

5:18 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, suspicion

6:12 p.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning

10:42 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., assisting other agencies

11:05 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms

11:25 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies

Saturday, Dec. 5

1:11 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person

10:58 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., fraud

1:52 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

3:52 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints

4:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., lost property

4:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

5:15 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., missing person-juvenile

7:50 p.m. — N. Spruce Ave., narcotics and drugs, citation issued

9:32 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non criminal

10:12 p.m. — Anton St., information, unfounded

11:02 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, disorderly conduct, verbal warning

Sunday, Dec. 6

12:08 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

3:06 a.m. — N. Monroe Ave., animal found, animal impounded

2:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/family dispute

3:15 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments