Monday, Dec. 7
2:25 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:46 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
11:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
3:40 p.m. — Capital Creek, vandalism, inactive case
3:47 p.m. — Bulow Drive, animal complaints, unfounded
4:07 p.m. — Kennedy Loop, traffic complaint, unable to locate
4:48 p.m. — Lewis and Clark Trail, lost property
5:40 p.m. — Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
7:33 p.m. — Lakeview Court, suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
10:13 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., domestic/no assault
Tuesday, Dec. 8
3:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., trespassing, inactive case
3:57 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
7:25 a.m. — S. Pierce Ave., animal missing
7:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property
8:02 a.m. — E. Church St., traffic accident/state/no injury
9:07 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
10:14 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
7:11 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal complaints
10:38 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., information
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.