Monday, Dec. 7

2:25 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:46 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies

11:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

3:40 p.m. — Capital Creek, vandalism, inactive case

3:47 p.m. — Bulow Drive, animal complaints, unfounded

4:07 p.m. — Kennedy Loop, traffic complaint, unable to locate

4:48 p.m. — Lewis and Clark Trail, lost property

5:40 p.m. — Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

7:33 p.m. — Lakeview Court, suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

10:13 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., domestic/no assault

Tuesday, Dec. 8

3:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., trespassing, inactive case

3:57 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

7:25 a.m. — S. Pierce Ave., animal missing

7:56 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property

8:02 a.m. — E. Church St., traffic accident/state/no injury

9:07 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

10:14 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

7:11 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal complaints

10:38 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., information

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

