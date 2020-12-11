Wednesday, Dec. 9
3:12 a.m. — Rosebud Indian, information
7:08 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
9:26 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check
9:41 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case
11:46 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
2:39 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
3:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
3:54 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case
3:55 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
4:36 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
4:47 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case
5:16 p.m. — S. Henry St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
7:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
7:50 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., trespassing
8:30 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., animal complaints
10:11 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
Thursday, Dec. 10
12:18 a.m. — S. Henry St., domestic/family dispute
3:19 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
4:57 a.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check, unable to locate
8:27 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
8:34 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
8:52 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:06 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:20 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
2:34 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
3:24 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
4:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:35 p.m. — Sibert Place, civil/non criminal
10:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
