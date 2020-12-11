Wednesday, Dec. 9

3:12 a.m. — Rosebud Indian, information

7:08 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

9:26 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check

9:41 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case

11:46 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

2:39 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

3:14 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

3:54 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case

3:55 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

4:36 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., traffic complaint, unable to locate

4:47 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/hit and run, inactive case

5:16 p.m. — S. Henry St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

7:37 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

7:50 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., trespassing

8:30 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., animal complaints

10:11 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm

Thursday, Dec. 10

12:18 a.m. — S. Henry St., domestic/family dispute

3:19 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

4:57 a.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check, unable to locate

8:27 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

8:34 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

8:52 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

10:06 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

2:20 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

2:34 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

3:24 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

4:49 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:35 p.m. — Sibert Place, civil/non criminal

10:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

