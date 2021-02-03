Monday, Feb. 1

2:49 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

8:24 a.m. — E. Erskine St., theft, inactive case

10:23 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, warrant/summons/detainer

12:14 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., alarms, false alarm

12:58 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

4:14 p.m. — E. Pawn St., civil/non criminal

5:26 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., trespassing

6:13 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

7:03 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

8:13 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies

Tuesday, Feb. 2

1:34 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies

2:16 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

2:36 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms, false alarm

4:06 a.m. — Clarice Dr., disorderly conduct

11:21 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

1:56 p.m. — S. Robert St., narcotics and drugs, unable to locate

3:31 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, warrant/summons/detainer

3:57 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fraud

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

