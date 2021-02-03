Monday, Feb. 1
2:49 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
8:24 a.m. — E. Erskine St., theft, inactive case
10:23 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, warrant/summons/detainer
12:14 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., alarms, false alarm
12:58 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
4:14 p.m. — E. Pawn St., civil/non criminal
5:26 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., trespassing
6:13 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
7:03 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
8:13 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies
Tuesday, Feb. 2
1:34 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies
2:16 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
2:36 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms, false alarm
4:06 a.m. — Clarice Dr., disorderly conduct
11:21 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
1:56 p.m. — S. Robert St., narcotics and drugs, unable to locate
3:31 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, warrant/summons/detainer
3:57 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fraud
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
