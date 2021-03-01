Friday, Feb. 26
12:45 a.m. - E. Park St., welfare check
07:44 a.m. - S. Taylor Ave., mental health
10:49 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
11:43 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., missing person
12:13 p.m. - Venus St., extra patrol
01:57 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
04:26 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., information
04:56 p.m. - S. Highland Ave., found property
05:42 p.m. - Yellowstone St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
05:47 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., information
06:02 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
07:07 p.m. - E. 8th St., vandalism, inactive case
07:15 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., trespass, unable to locate
07:25 p.m. - N. Central Ave., animal complaint - domestic
09:54 p.m. - S. Ree St., welfare check, inactive case
10:26 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:50 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
Saturday, Feb. 27
09:18 a.m. - E. Erskine St., burglary, inactive case
12:56 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
02:26 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., family and children
03:05 p.m. - S. Taylor Ave., family and children
06:02 p.m. - N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
06:22 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., found property
08:11 p.m. - Eastgate Ave., found property
09:26 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
09:52 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
Sunday, Feb. 28
02:24 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, found property
03:27 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information, unfounded
04:23 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, found property
04:28 a.m. - N. Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
09:44 a.m. - E. Park St., welfare check
10:06 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
01:22 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
06:34 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., information
07:14 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal bite, animal impound
07:37 p.m. - Telegraph Trail, assisting other agencies
07:51 p.m. - E. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement
09:43 p.m. - N. Spruce Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
