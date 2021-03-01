Friday, Feb. 26

12:45 a.m. - E. Park St., welfare check

07:44 a.m. - S. Taylor Ave., mental health

10:49 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

11:43 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., missing person

12:13 p.m. - Venus St., extra patrol

01:57 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

04:26 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., information

04:56 p.m. - S. Highland Ave., found property

05:42 p.m. - Yellowstone St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate

05:47 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., information

06:02 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

07:07 p.m. - E. 8th St., vandalism, inactive case

07:15 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., trespass, unable to locate

07:25 p.m. - N. Central Ave., animal complaint - domestic

09:54 p.m. - S. Ree St., welfare check, inactive case

10:26 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., alarms, false alarm

10:50 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., disturbing the peace, unable to locate

Saturday, Feb. 27

09:18 a.m. - E. Erskine St., burglary, inactive case

12:56 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., civil issues

02:26 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., family and children

03:05 p.m. - S. Taylor Ave., family and children

06:02 p.m. - N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

06:22 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., found property

08:11 p.m. - Eastgate Ave., found property

09:26 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate

09:52 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

Sunday, Feb. 28

02:24 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, found property

03:27 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information, unfounded

04:23 a.m. - E. SD Highway 34, found property

04:28 a.m. - N. Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm

09:44 a.m. - E. Park St., welfare check

10:06 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate

01:22 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

06:34 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., information

07:14 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal bite, animal impound

07:37 p.m. - Telegraph Trail, assisting other agencies

07:51 p.m. - E. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement

09:43 p.m. - N. Spruce Ave., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

