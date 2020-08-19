Monday, August 17

12:05 a.m. - SD Highway 1806, assisting other agencies

1:01 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

1:10 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct

4:38 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms

5:35 a.m.- N. Grand Ave., mischief

6:30 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint, unfounded

12:57 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

1:07 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/private property

10:12 p.m. - Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:53 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint

11:57 p.m.- Kennedy Dr., welfare check

Tuesday, August 18

6:31 a.m. - Highway 14, traffic accident/city/deer

8:55 a.m. - E. Kay St., parking complaint/enforcement

9:50 a.m. - S. Jackson Ave., property found

11:24 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., code enforcement issue

12:33 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., alarms, unfounded

2:04 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:28 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

3:41 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., lock out/lock in

5:27 p.m. - S. Taylor Ave., vandalism, inactive case

5:44 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., property found

7:52 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person,

8:00 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint

8:42 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., animal call, verbal warning issued

10:07 p.m. - Harrison Ave., disturbing the peace

10:11 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

