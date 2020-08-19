Monday, August 17
12:05 a.m. - SD Highway 1806, assisting other agencies
1:01 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
1:10 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct
4:38 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms
5:35 a.m.- N. Grand Ave., mischief
6:30 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint, unfounded
12:57 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:07 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/private property
10:12 p.m. - Crested Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:53 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint
11:57 p.m.- Kennedy Dr., welfare check
Tuesday, August 18
6:31 a.m. - Highway 14, traffic accident/city/deer
8:55 a.m. - E. Kay St., parking complaint/enforcement
9:50 a.m. - S. Jackson Ave., property found
11:24 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., code enforcement issue
12:33 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., alarms, unfounded
2:04 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report
3:28 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
3:41 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., lock out/lock in
5:27 p.m. - S. Taylor Ave., vandalism, inactive case
5:44 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., property found
7:52 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person,
8:00 p.m. - N. Grand Ave., animal complaint
8:42 p.m. - Lakeview Ct., animal call, verbal warning issued
10:07 p.m. - Harrison Ave., disturbing the peace
10:11 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
