Monday, July 20

6:42 a.m.- E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

7:21 a.m. — I 90 W, animal call

7:32 a.m. — E. Wells Ave.,, civil / non-criminal

9:24 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property lost

10:13 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., information

10:13 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

10:34 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident, city report

12:20 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., property found

3:41 p.m. — N. Lowell Ave., traffic accident, city report

3:46 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment

4:28 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil / non-criminal

5:08 p.m. — Sheila Dr., alarms

5:16 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints

5:49 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., alarms

6:26 p.m. — E. Park St., animal missing, animal released

10:04 p.m. — Buffalo St., fireworks

10:53 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint / enforcement

10:57 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., parking complaint / enforcement

Tuesday, July 21

6:47 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

7:21 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person / vehicle

9:27 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident on private property

9:32 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., littering, inactive case

2:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment

5:27 p.m. — S. Ree St., accident / other

5:47 p.m. — Marina Ave., theft, inactive case

7:33 p.m. — Grant St., child found

9:35 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

10:22 p.m. — S. Fillmore Ave., vandalism, inactive case

11:46 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., civil, non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments