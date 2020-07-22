Monday, July 20
6:42 a.m.- E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
7:21 a.m. — I 90 W, animal call
7:32 a.m. — E. Wells Ave.,, civil / non-criminal
9:24 a.m. — S. Pierre St., property lost
10:13 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., information
10:13 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
10:34 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident, city report
12:20 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., property found
3:41 p.m. — N. Lowell Ave., traffic accident, city report
3:46 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment
4:28 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil / non-criminal
5:08 p.m. — Sheila Dr., alarms
5:16 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal complaints
5:49 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., alarms
6:26 p.m. — E. Park St., animal missing, animal released
10:04 p.m. — Buffalo St., fireworks
10:53 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint / enforcement
10:57 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., parking complaint / enforcement
Tuesday, July 21
6:47 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
7:21 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person / vehicle
9:27 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident on private property
9:32 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., littering, inactive case
2:32 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., harassment
5:27 p.m. — S. Ree St., accident / other
5:47 p.m. — Marina Ave., theft, inactive case
7:33 p.m. — Grant St., child found
9:35 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
10:22 p.m. — S. Fillmore Ave., vandalism, inactive case
11:46 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., civil, non-criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.