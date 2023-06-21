Friday, June 16
3:15 a.m., S. Madison Ave., suspicious person, unfounded
6:21 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., found property
7:58 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic, unable to locate
9:08 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
10:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., traffic crash, unfounded
10:44 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
1:38 p.m., Brookstone Loop, public service
1:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., warrant or summons
4:36 p.m., S. Fort St., disorderly conduct
4:54 p.m., S. Pierre St., traffic crash
5:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
6:19 p.m., N. Huron Ave., assault
6:23 p.m., Orion Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
9:40 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., family and children
9:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
9:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
Saturday, June 17
6:30 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:36 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
9:57 a.m., Norbeck Dr., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
10:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
10:08 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., theft, inactive case
10:17 a.m., S. Fort St., theft, unfounded
10:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., domestic - no assault
11:22 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., information
12:29 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., welfare check
12:44 p.m., Tree Farm Pl., found property
12:50 p.m., Country Dr., animal complaint - domestic
1:31 p.m., S. Central Ave., domestic - no assault
2:09 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
2:19 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
2:54 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash
2:59 p.m., S. Polk Ave., information
3:11 p.m., River Rim Dr., mischief
3:29 p.m., Bristol Pl., traffic enforcement, citation issued
3:33 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
3:46 p.m., Hwy 83, assisting other agencies, unable to locate
3:52 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., parking enforcement
4:26 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
5:24 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
6:53 p.m., N. Evans St., mental health
7:08 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace
7:13 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
7:19 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained
7:35 p.m., S. Central Ave., family and children
7:38 p.m., S. Fort St., parking enforcement
8:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., parking enforcement
8:21 p.m., Casey Tibbs St., assisting other agencies
Sunday, June 18
1:05 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
1:54 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
2:03 a.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
5:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
9:27 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., found property
9:58 a.m., River Rim Dr., animal missing
12:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
12:22 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., animal missing
1:26 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., missing property
5:07 p.m., E. Park St., information
7:17 p.m., E. 2nd St., assisting other agencies, inactive case
8:13 p.m., S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
8:19 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., civil issues
8:39 p.m., S. Roberts St., disorderly conduct
10:54 p.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
Monday, June 19
12:01 a.m., Eastgate Ave., alarms, false alarm
1:01 a.m., Hwy 14, mental health, detained
7:38 a.m., S. Henry St., welfare check
7:48 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property
10:31 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., theft
10:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement
12:53 p.m., E. Erskine St., disorderly conduct
2:15 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
3:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
3:44 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., found property
6:11 p.m., N. Highland Ave., theft
6:47 p.m., Harrison Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
7:24 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
8:57 p.m., E. Park St., assault
9:23 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., civil issues
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.