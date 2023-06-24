featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 20-21 Jun 24, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, June 201:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning3:53 a.m., W. 7th St., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate4:14 a.m., W. 7th St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued6:25 a.m., N. Huron Ave., mischief, inactive case6:54 a.m., N. Grand Ave., theft, inactive case6:58 a.m., Clarice Dr., theft, inactive case7:49 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, unfounded9:20 a.m., N. Tyler Ave., animal missing10:50 a.m., Lakeview Ct., animal missing1:53 p.m., Brookstone Loop, public service2:11 p.m., E. Church St., civil issues3:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash5:06 p.m., N. Grand Ave., mischief, inactive case5:42 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate6:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., harassment6:29 p.m., N. Case Dr., welfare check6:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning7:24 p.m., Hwy 1804, traffic crash9:43 p.m., E. Church St., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound10:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assault, refer to prosecutorWednesday, June 2112:47 a.m., N. Deadwood St., alcohol violation, refer to prosecutor2:55 a.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agencies8:07 a.m., S. Ree St., animal complaint - domestic8:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information9:09 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., trespass, refer to prosecutor9:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues9:24 a.m., E. 5th St., civil issues9:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., found property10:09 a.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check12:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children1:27 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, public services3:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., harassment3:48 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, assisting other agencies6:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm6:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health, detained6:29 p.m., Memory Ln., animal complaint - domestic7:07 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound7:49 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., family and children8:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies10:16 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person, detained10:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., informationUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Law Police Criminal Law Medicine Roads And Traffic Transportation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.