Friday, January 1
12:01 a.m. — Eastgate Ave., information, unfounded
12:06 a.m. — E. 5th St., fireworks, unable to locate
12:31 a.m. — S. Tyler Ave, fireworks, unable to locate
12:32 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint
12:36 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
3:20 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate
7:15 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
9:03 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
10:41 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., theft, inactive case
12:10 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., vandalism, inactive case
3:29 p.m. — Coyote St., animal complaints
3:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
5:39 p.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check, detained
6:25 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case
7:42 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., animal complaints
11:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., family and children
Saturday, January 2
1:09 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
9:23 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:24 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
10:33 a.m. — Northstar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
11:46 a.m. — E. Irwin St., animal bite/attack
1:22 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
1:50 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., trespassing
6:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
6:46 pm. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
6:53 p.m. — E. Park St., trespassing
6:55 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
7:26 p.m. — Arthur St., animal complaints
9:35 p.m. — Venus St., disorderly conduct
9:35 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
9:44 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report
Sunday, Jan. 3
6:33 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
8:37 a.m. — Sibert Pl., suspicious person-vehicle
11:38 a.m. — E. Park St., information
11:59 a.m. — Sheila Dr., welfare check
12:37 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
3:10 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., civil/non criminal
4:55 p.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
5:59 p.m. — Sibert Pl., theft, unfounded
6:30 p.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
