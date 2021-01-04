Friday, January 1

12:01 a.m. — Eastgate Ave., information, unfounded

12:06 a.m. — E. 5th St., fireworks, unable to locate

12:31 a.m. — S. Tyler Ave, fireworks, unable to locate

12:32 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint

12:36 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained

3:20 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate

7:15 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

9:03 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

10:41 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., theft, inactive case

12:10 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., vandalism, inactive case

3:29 p.m. — Coyote St., animal complaints

3:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

5:39 p.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check, detained

6:25 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case

7:42 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., animal complaints

11:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., family and children

Saturday, January 2

1:09 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information

9:23 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm

9:24 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

10:33 a.m. — Northstar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:46 a.m. — E. Irwin St., animal bite/attack

1:22 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

1:50 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., trespassing

6:03 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

6:46 pm. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

6:53 p.m. — E. Park St., trespassing

6:55 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

7:26 p.m. — Arthur St., animal complaints

9:35 p.m. — Venus St., disorderly conduct

9:35 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

9:44 p.m. — W. Broadway Ave., traffic accident/city report

Sunday, Jan. 3

6:33 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

8:37 a.m. — Sibert Pl., suspicious person-vehicle

11:38 a.m. — E. Park St., information

11:59 a.m. — Sheila Dr., welfare check

12:37 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

3:10 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., civil/non criminal

4:55 p.m. — S. Pierre St., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

5:59 p.m. — Sibert Pl., theft, unfounded

6:30 p.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments