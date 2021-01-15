Wednesday, Jan. 13
12:51 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/no assault
1:35 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
8:21 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., stolen vehicle, inactive case
8:47 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
9:51 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal
10:29 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
1:26 p.m. — W. 5th St., extra patrol
1:57 p.m. — Abbey Road, theft, inactive case
2:17 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
3:10 p.m. — N. Buchanan Ave., animal complaints, unfounded
4:09 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., domestic/no assault
4:16 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
5:20 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., domestic/no assault
6:06 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
6:46 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:20 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case
7:44 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., alarms, false alarm
Thursday, Jan. 14
4:41 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., information
10:41 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
2:18 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
2:49 p.m. — Lakeview Dr., public services
5:20 p.m. — E. Church St., welfare check, unable to locate
6:36 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., mischief, unable to locate
6:59 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
9:54 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicion
10:10 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
10:33 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:51 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicion, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
