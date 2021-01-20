Friday, Jan. 15

3:17 a.m. — S. Henry St., burglary, inactive case

4:26 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm

7:48 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., extra patrol

10:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services

1:41 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

2:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property, inactive case

3:36 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., found property

3:43 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

5:07 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., information

6:38 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., warrant/summons/detainer, unfounded

10:16 p.m. — Northstar Ave., domestic/no assault

Saturday, Jan. 16

1:40 a.m. — Northstar Ave., unknown

2:43 a.m. — Fir St., parking complaint/enforcement

8:25 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal

10:08 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., information, inactive case

11:15 a.m. — Crested Ave., information

11:52 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., harassment

2:22 p.m. — Sibert Pl., theft

4:31 p.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies, false alarm

5:18 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded

5:19 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate

6:32 p.m. — E. Church St., liquor law violation, unfounded

9:37 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., animal/non-domestic

9:40 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

Sunday, Jan. 17

9:13 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies

9:59 a.m. — N. Taylor Ave., animal complaints

11:13 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., fraud

12:18 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

9:52 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic complaint, unable to locate

Monday, Jan. 18

3:30 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained

4:26 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained

2:28 p.m. — S. Henry St., civil/non-criminal

3:11 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded

Tuesday, Jan. 19

8:05 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:14 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

10:19 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

12:32 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., information

1:33 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

1:40 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

2:18 p.m. — E. 5th St., domestic/no assault

3:17 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., domestic/family dispute

3:49 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., lost property

4:11 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information, unable to locate

6:19 p.m. — E. Church St., traffic complaint, unable to locate

8:21 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

