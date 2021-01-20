Friday, Jan. 15
3:17 a.m. — S. Henry St., burglary, inactive case
4:26 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
7:48 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., extra patrol
10:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public services
1:41 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
2:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property, inactive case
3:36 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., found property
3:43 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
5:07 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., information
6:38 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., warrant/summons/detainer, unfounded
10:16 p.m. — Northstar Ave., domestic/no assault
Saturday, Jan. 16
1:40 a.m. — Northstar Ave., unknown
2:43 a.m. — Fir St., parking complaint/enforcement
8:25 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal
10:08 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., information, inactive case
11:15 a.m. — Crested Ave., information
11:52 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., harassment
2:22 p.m. — Sibert Pl., theft
4:31 p.m. — Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies, false alarm
5:18 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded
5:19 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, unable to locate
6:32 p.m. — E. Church St., liquor law violation, unfounded
9:37 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., animal/non-domestic
9:40 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
Sunday, Jan. 17
9:13 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies
9:59 a.m. — N. Taylor Ave., animal complaints
11:13 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., fraud
12:18 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
9:52 p.m. — E. Park St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
Monday, Jan. 18
3:30 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:26 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:28 p.m. — S. Henry St., civil/non-criminal
3:11 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., animal complaints, animal impounded
Tuesday, Jan. 19
8:05 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:14 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:19 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
12:32 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., information
1:33 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
1:40 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
2:18 p.m. — E. 5th St., domestic/no assault
3:17 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., domestic/family dispute
3:49 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., lost property
4:11 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information, unable to locate
6:19 p.m. — E. Church St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:21 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
